Jamming in Hobart: Hometown Country Jam comes to NWI Saturday

The producer bringing this concert line-up to town is Tyrus Joseforsky, a Hobart native and a 2014 graduate of Hobart High School, who also happens to be a commercial airline pilot, hence the catchy Flight Levelz Entertainment brand he is steadily building. "As a pilot you have a lot of time off and I'm someone who always has to be doing something, so this is something that definitely keeps me busy," Joseforsky said.

The idea for trying his hand at concert promoting came one day after talking to a fellow pilot who once filled his off time as a touring country music artist. "I was a DJ when I was younger and before that as a little kid would put together local baseball and football tournaments, so I always liked putting together events," he said. Talking with that pilot made a light bulb go off. Next thing, he was meeting with city officials in Hobart and presenting a plan to do a country concert.