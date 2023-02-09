Jazzers will not want to miss this Friday's "Sweethearts Party" at The 18th Street Brewery (5725 Miller Ave.) in Gary. Performing will be regional favorites The Billy Foster Trio -- featuring Billy Foster on piano, drummer Lannie Turner and bassist Bruce Evans -- with featured vocalist Renee Miles Foster. Of special note is the guest appearance of international jazz guitar great, Henry Johnson.

Chicago-born Johnson attended Indiana University in the early 1970s and over the years has been a celebrated live and studio sideman to such jazz greats as Freddie Hubbard, Stanley Turrentine, Nancy Wilson, Sonny Stitt, Joe Williams and Jimmy Smith, among many others.

Johnson also spent 30 years playing in studio and on stage with the late, great Chicago legend, Ramsey Lewis, appearing on several classic Lewis albums, including 1981's "Three Piece Suite" (Columbia Records) and 2003's "Simple Pleasures" (Narada Records). Johnson has also led his own band since the 1980s, recording more than a half dozen of his own albums for a variety of record labels.

Johnson's smooth style of playing will greatly appeal to fans of Indiana jazz legend Wes Montgomery, as well as fans of guitarists George Benson and Lee Ritenour. Catching Johnson with the excellent accompaniment of The Billy Foster Trio will make for a very memorable and enjoyable evening of music. I hope to catch this event and recommend other jazz lovers do the same. Food is available from Chef John Ramos during the event. More: 219-427-0019.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) and NTL Productions presents "The Lalas - Burlesque Show" at 7 p.m. this Friday for an 18 and older performance that harkens back to the glory days only with a very contemporary soundtrack of classic rock, pop and blues music choreographed to by the national touring group of dancers. More at thelalas.com. Tickets: $29 and up.

On Saturday at 7pm, Northwest Indiana rising country star Jonny James hosts the official album release party to celebrate his third and latest original music release, "Leaving Indiana." James' band will perform all the songs from it, plus a few songs still unreleased, and some from his previous EPs. More at officialjonnyjames.com. Tickets are $15. More: brickartlive.com.

• The "Acoustic Thursday" concert series continues from 6:30-9:30 p.m. tonight at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with musical duo Lauren Dukes and Steve Ball. Dukes will use her jazzy and soulful vocals to celebrate some of the great female vocalists of the 20th century, like Aretha Franklin, Etta James and others, while also mixing in some of her own original songs. No cost. All ages welcome.

Montego Bay owner and chef, Teddian Jackson is cooking up a special "Valentine's Day" menu for his Feb.14 patrons, and has also added live romantic piano music to the menu from 6-9 p.m. with Chicago entertainer, Daniel Lemmon. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Chicago's Mike Wheeler Band offers up a wide range of styles from jazz and blues, to rock and pop on Friday at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage inside the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary.

A powerful double bill of Chicago blues is on tap Saturday. First up is guitarist/vocalist Joanna Connor at 7:30 p.m. Then at 9:30 p.m., guitarist/vocalist Ronnie Baker Brooks, one of my favorite contemporary bluesmen and a recent guest on my weekly "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio program takes the stage. No cover.

More free performances are found across the casino's main floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage both nights at 8 p.m. Chicago's rising blues star, Ivy Ford shows off her guitar and vocal skills on Friday, followed Saturday by Region blues rock quartet The Head Honchos.

The casino has a show going on in their "Hard Rock Live!" concert auditorium on Feb. 17 when multi-platinum rockers Skillet and Theory of a Deadman do a 7 p.m. double-bill. Tickets are $39.50 and up. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Jack Whittle Trio will be showcasing some of the artist's original music on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Party rock is found there this Saturday with Smarty Pants. Weekend music starts at 8 p.m. A weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Local players are reminded that "Open Stage Nights" are featured at 9 p.m. every Sunday and Tuesday evening at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. One can unleash their inner rock stars at 10 p.m. with the venue's "Karaoke Fridays." Live bands this week include rock duo Chris Grove and Billy O. tonight at 8 p.m., and The Rod Stewart Experience on Saturday at 9 p.m. More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• The solo acoustic sounds of the Lawrence Sisters -- Mindi & Amber -- are featured tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. The Sunfallen play on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed on Saturday by classic rockers Aftermath. A 2-5 p.m. live music set by The Four Horsemen keeps things hopping on Super Bowl Sunday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan welcomes The Chicago Experience this Saturday, which is a group who faithfully recreates the brassy sounds of classic rock group Chicago’s music, from its 1968 debut album through their latest 2022 release. The show is chock full of hit songs spanning several decades that are classic and beloved by generations of fans. Showtime 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Tickets: $40. More: acornlive.org.

• The grand-daddy of Midwest heavy music festivals will be back with the warm weather on May 26-28 just a couple of hours away. After becoming the stuff of legends, long missed "Milwaukee Metal Fest" is returning in 2023 with a monster line-up that includes Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies, Lamb of God, Corrosion of Conformity, Fear Factory, Naplam Death and dozens of other bands. The full line-up and more details found at milwaukeemetalfestival.com.

• Chicago a cappella -- Chicago’s unique vocal ensemble that is steadily growing in popularity and praise -- continues its 30th season this February and March with a new concert program. With musical direction by Artistic Director John William Trotter, the newest program, “From Behind Closed Doors,” includes hidden and lesser-known vocal gems and will be presented over four days on Feb. 18 & 19, March 3 & 5, at various Chicagoland venues. Tickets ($35-$45) and more info at chicagoacappella.org or by calling 773-281-7820.

• Richard Williams, the guitarist and co-founder of the classic rock group Kansas will be the musical guest on Feb. 14 on Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The iconic Midwest-rooted rock band celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Williams will be talking about his five decade career with the group, who will be touring this summer in support the new 3-CD anthology album, "Another Fork In The Road: 50 Years of Kansas". Stream the radio show live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.