Jeffrey C. Brown wonders where time has gone every time the Valparaiso University Jazz Festival rolls around.
"It's amazing an event of this kind has not only continued but continued to grow and continued to mean so much to the people involved in it," said Brown, who as a young band director, first conceived the idea of a public jazz event 34 years ago.
Some students who took part in the festival over the decades pursued music professionally, some became music educators while others watched their own children take part in the fest years later. The VU Festival became a "family tradition" for many.
"One of the greatest thrills for me is a former student telling me how much the festival meant to them," Brown said. "When a student says something you did impacted their lives in some way, you can't help but feel proud and realize all the hard work and time invested in this kind of thing and in teaching in general, is well worth it."
Students drive the musical passion of the festival's headliner as well. Globally respected, vibraphonist Stefon Harris has taught music at many top institutions. His group Blackout's latest album "Sonic Creed" has received much praise in the industry.
Despite his many accolades, it's the educational side of what Harris does that means the most to him. "I love when a student asks a question I don't know the answer to. I tell them, I don't know, but I'll get back to you with the answer. And I do. I love that kind of challenge, because it serves to remind you are never too old or too far along in your career to keep learning," Harris said.
Always the educator, Harris will be doing a 'Master Class' on the VU campus which is open to the public. Class time is 4 p.m. Friday in the Harre Union Ballroom shortly before his 7:30 p.m. stage performance.
Harris expects to perform a fair share of selections from his critically acclaimed album "Sonic Creed," but the audience should also expect selections from past albums and maybe something completely fresh. "We talk about what we should play backstage, but it all goes out the window once we get on stage," laughed Harris. "We don't use a set list, so I have no idea what we'll play, only that we will play it well and in a way we hope it 'connects' with our audience, because 'connection' is what it's really all about when you create and play music."
Opening for Blackout is Northwest Indiana's Marco Villarreal Quartet. "Everyone around here knows Marco and what an incredible musician he is," Brown said. "Marco can play any style of music and play it all remarkably well. I'm thrilled we have him this year and I think he's a great (musical) fit with Stefon and Blackout."
Diversity is the bedrock of jazz music and maintaining that has always been a core goal of the festival. As the university celebrates the fest's 34th anniversary, the three primary goals Brown established back in 1985 are still tantamount. "First, to always present a challenging repertoire that offers unique guest artist experiences for Valparaiso University's students," Brown said. "Secondly, to provide excellent performance opportunities in a non-competitive atmosphere for high school and college musicians throughout Northwest Indiana. Finally, to keep the festival non-categorical; and always maintain a balanced representation of the stylistic variations of jazz music -- traditional, contemporary, avante garde, mainstream and all others."
Brown loves how this event allows high school musicians to experience this level of performance during its first two days. "On Monday and Tuesday, we will host 250 to 300 high school students from the Region," he said, noting bands will be there from Washington Township High School, Morgan Township High School, Portage High School, Hobart High School, Chesterton High School and Valparaiso High School.
"These high school performances are free and I really encourage the public to come and see these gifted local kids perform their hearts out," Brown said. While Monday's line-up will be all high school students, Tuesday's roster also includes the VU Jazz Ensemble, and the first ever performance by the VU Vocal Jazz Ensemble with soloists directed by Professor Anne Marie Bice.
Another of Brown's favorite aspects of the festival is reconnecting with fellow music educators and this year's platform for that has expanded. The first ever Big Band Bash happens Wednesday and features Brown's own group, The VU Faculty Jazz Trio, along with The Northwest Indiana Jazz Educator Big Band. The educator band consists of local high school band instructors who rehearse for one day before taking the stage to strut their collective stuff.
With Big Band music making a resurgence in the Region, Brown wisely opted to welcome two locals now drawing audiences to local performances around the area, The Midwest Big Band and The Calumet Ridge Jazz Ensemble.
Thursday evening is billed The Chicago Jazz Showcase as it gives VU students an opportunity to sit in with top professional jazz talents from the Chicago scene. The VU Jazz Ensemble will step up and perform with a trio of brass masters -- tenor saxophonist Scott Burns, trumpeter Pharez Whitted and trombonist Tom Garling.
"I am extremely proud to be associated with the many students, faculty, administrators and staff who have been an integral part of this festival’s success over the years, and to Steve Janowiak and his excellent Union staff for all their hard work," Brown said. "I'm especially grateful the V.U. Friends of Jazz make this event a reality every year through their continued sponsorship and financial support."