There are no dull moments in an ELO concert. Audience members learned that fact from the very beginning of ELO's recent Chicago performance.
Jeff Lynne's ELO offered a mega multi-media extravaganza and an impressive live performance of the band's hits during a two-hour show at Chicago's United Center.
Songwriter/guitarist Lynne, co-founder of Electric Light Orchestra, has been on tour with this powerful rendition of the band since last year. ELO performed last August at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
For ELO's visit this time around, Lynne invited Dhani Harrison, son of Beatle George Harrison to join him as the opening act. Music fans will remember that George Harrison was a fellow member with Lynne of The Traveling Wilburys. During his opening segment, Harrison performed tunes from his debut album "In//Parallel" and other songs.
Lynne is currently the only original ELO member on this tour. In this rendition of the band, Lynne's cohorts on stage are excellent musicians and singers who help make the ELO hits soar.
ELO 's show featured the band's classic tunes including an outstanding version of "Evil Woman," rocking performances of "Shine A Little Love," "Do Ya," "Sweet Talking' Woman," "Don't Bring Me Down," "Turn to Stone" and others.
Among other notable performances during the show were "Mr. Blue Sky," and "Telephone Line."
There's much to see in an ELO show as the lighting displays are colorful and state-of-the-art.
Lynne still exhibits strong vocals and harmonizes well with fellow singers in the current band.
Harrison joined Lynne for a strong performance of "Handle With Care," one of The Traveling Wilburys' hits which George Harrison sang lead on. The audience welcomed the younger Harrison to the stage once again as he performed lead on the song in fitting tribute to his father. Video footage of fellow Wilburys Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison was also featured during the song.
The last number of the night was "Roll Over Beethoven," which was the perfect end to a concert that is sure to rate as one of the top shows of the summer touring schedule.
To learn more about ELO, visit jefflynneselo.com.