For those who may have forgotten how impressive the ELO musical catalog is, you need only see Jeff Lynne and his band live to remember.
Jeff Lynne's ELO took to the stage of Rosemont's Allstate Arena Aug. 15 for a 90-minute concert of what was essentially a greatest hits showcase.
ELO's concert can easily be called one of the most anticipated tours of the year. The show stands out for its solid musicianship, dramatic lighting displays and other multimedia features.
Songwriter/guitarist Lynne, co-founder of Electric Light Orchestra, hasn't brought ELO to the masses on such a large scale since 1981. There have been a few incarnations of the iconic band, with various members, throughout the years. On this tour, Lynne is the only original. He's accompanied by a group of stellar singers and musicians including a few female string players.
The Allstate Arena show was one of 10 scheduled concerts the group has this month. And Chicago fans were lucky to have Lynne and his band in the house that night.
ELO began its monumental show with "Standin' in the Rain" and immediately delivered the red hot "Evil Woman" as the second song in the lineup. There's nothing like hearing the driving signature piano segment of "Evil Woman" live.
The band's large screens, laser lights and other visuals were perfect accompaniments to the well-crafted and catchy songs ELO is known for.
Among tunes that captured the audience were "All Over The World," "Do Ya," "Livin' Thing," "Shine A Little Love," "Don't Bring Me Down," and "Mr. Blue Sky."
Lynne's vocals are still intact, and they blended well with the backup singers on strong harmony segments, such as in "Sweet Talkin' Woman."
ELO's performance of the ballad "Telephone Line" proved a highlight as well as "Turn to Stone," which featured images of flying rocks on the massive screens.
Lynne paid tribute to his band mates from "The Traveling Wilburys" with a performance of "Handle With Care." During that number, video footage of fellow Wilburys George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty was shown.
ELO's concert encore was the dynamic "Roll Over Beethoven." This show definitely wouldn't have been too difficult to sit through again. Advice for Lynne: Gather the band together once more for 2019 dates!
Opening for ELO was the folk rock band Dawes.
Among upcoming ELO concerts are Aug. 18 in Toronto, Aug. 21 in New York and Aug. 24 in Philadelphia.