Jefferson Starship to bring classic tunes to Hard Rock Live

Fans of classic rock will definitely want to secure a ticket for Friday’s show at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.

Starring on the rock bill that night will be Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship.

Jefferson Starship had its beginnings in the early 1970s by members of Jefferson Airplane, which included the late Paul Kantner. The legendary Grace Slick was lead vocalist for the hit-making band. Now, it’s popular singer Cathy Richardson, who is a Chicago native, who is taking charge of lead vocals in the band.

Richardson is known for being the lead singer of the Cathy Richardson Band and for her starring role in the show “Love, Janis.” Richardson has long performed stellar renditions of Janis Joplin’s hits.

“It’s fun to do a show near my hometown,” said Richardson during a recent phone interview. She said she grew up in Burr Ridge, Illinois, lives in Elmhurst and thinks of the Hard Rock Live show as a kind of homecoming concert.

“When I did ‘Love, Janis’ in New York, I always kept my home here,” she said.

In addition to Richardson and original member David Freiberg, Jefferson Starship also features drummer Donny Baldwin, keyboardist Chris Smith and guitarist Jude Gold.

Richardson said she loves being a member of Jefferson Starship. “This is definitely my band now. It’s my full-time gig.”

The singer said she’s been with the band for the past 15 years now. Richardson said the group is currently “having a moment.”

“People are aware we (still) exist,” she said.

Richardson, who was born in ‘69 said she was an ‘80s teenager but was definitely aware of what Jefferson Starship did through the years.

“When I first heard ‘White Rabbit,’ I said ‘what’s that? I knew Jefferson Starship but didn’t know Jefferson Airplane.”

Richardson said she’s honored to have been performing with the group for the last 15 years.

While Richardson said Jefferson Starship keeps a busy touring schedule, she still performs with her own group The Cathy Richardson Band when she’s able to. And she has a standing gig at Fitzgerald’s in Berwyn on the second Tuesday of the month. “I manage to be in town for that,” she said.

Fans attending Friday’s show will likely hear all the big Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane hits including “Jane,” “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love.”

Richardson hopes to give people “a feeling of their youth” at the show.

“Music is like a time machine. It can take you back to a time and place like nothing else.”