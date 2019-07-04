There was a party onstage as Jennifer Lopez brought her latest tour to the Windy City.
Lopez recently performed two shows at Chicago's United Center on her "It's My Party" tour. The Bronx native, with Puerto Rican roots, had no problem throwing a festive musical affair.
Her two-hour plus concert proved a non-stop blend of fast-paced music, rapid and numerous costume changes and personality plus. Lopez told audience members she was going to be celebrating a big birthday this summer and wanted to celebrate by bringing her tour to fans and entertaining them in a big way.
That she did. Lopez, who began her career as a Fly Girl with mega dance moves in "In Living Color," featured plenty of energetic choreography in her current concert. Not only did she exhibit excellent dancing skills but she opened up her show as a platform for dancers and dance troupes from "World of Dance," a show for which she is an executive producer and judge. Performers from "World of Dance," were the opening act for her concert and also appeared throughout the show.
J.Lo, who turns 50 this month, proved to be a spitfire entertainer. Her playlist featured everything from "Jenny from the Block" and "Medicine," to "On The Floor," "Waiting for Tonight" and more. Lopez also paid tribute to slain Tejano singer "Selena," whom she portrayed on the big screen in the movie "Selena." Wearing a flowing red gown, Lopez performed Selena's hit "Si Una Vez," prompting the audience to sing along with her.
Fans also cheered and clapped when Lopez' daughter Emme appeared on stage to sing with her superstar mother.
In addition to being a dance extravaganza, Lopez' concert was truly a fashion show of mega proportions. The singer/actress donned everything from sexy gowns to barely there pants and lingerie-type costumes. All the costumes, of course, had the back side cut out, which didn't surprise fans as that's her trademark.
Lopez was right about throwing a party, though. It was a fiesta fans didn't want to end. They continued to sing and dance as they walked out the doors of the venue singing the final song "Let's Get Loud."
Upcoming shows on the "It's My Party" tour include July 5 in Detroit; July 7 and 8 in Toronto; July 10 in Montreal; July 12 and 13 in New York City; July 25 in Miami and more. Visit jenniferlopez.com or livenation.com.