Jerry Lee Lewis: The last man standing passes away

Jerry Lee Lewis shook, rattled, rolled, shimmied and lit pianos on fire as he pounded out songs destined to become classics upon which the foundation of rock 'n' roll was built.

Jerry Lee Lewis -- rock’s first, great wild man and the last man standing from the era that gave birth to rock 'n' roll -- died on Oct. 28 at age 87 at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis.

As a music fan first and foremost, a little piece of me dies every time one of my personal heroes pass away. Sure, I might have been a teen of the mid-'70s, but my music roots have always been in the 1950s and early 1960s. My school friends were listening to the latest albums by Zeppelin, Floyd and Deep Purple; and they thought me strange for collecting and listening to rockabilly and roots rock records.

The early rock 'n' roll pioneers are the ones who drew me into my lifelong love affair with music, they impacted me enough to make a career in the music world. It was Elvis who lit the fuse for me, but it was Little Richard, Carl Perkins, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis who made up the powder keg that soon exploded in my pre-teen brain.

Lewis was there at the very beginning, alongside the aforementioned legends, as well as Johnny Cash, Fats Domino and Buddy Holly. Over the decades, one by one, they all passed away until only Lewis was left to represent the musical movement that was born down in the rural south that came to change American culture and later the world itself. Lewis was the last surviving member of the Sun Records' "Million Dollar Quartet" recording sessions, which also included Cash, Presley, and Perkins.

Lewis could play melody with both hands and did all styles -- rock 'n' roll, honky-tonk, blues, country and gospel. Lewis was inducted into the "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," as part of the first inaugural class in 1986. Just this past week, he lived long enough to see himself get inducted into the "Country Music Hall of Fame," although he did not attend on the advice of his doctors. Instead, Hank Williams Jr. and Kris Kristofferson accepted and celebrated the honor on Lewis' behalf.

Jerry Lee Lewis is survived by his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, his children Jerry Lee Lewis III, Ronnie Lewis, Phoebe Lewis and Lori Lancaster, sister Linda Gail Lewis, cousin Jimmy Swaggart and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Mamie Lewis, sons Steve Allen Lewis and Jerry Lee Lewis Jr., his siblings Elmo Lewis Jr. and Frankie Jean Lewis and his cousin Mickey Gilley.

In lieu of flowers, the Lewis family requests donations be made in Jerry Lee Lewis' honor to the Arthritis Foundation or MusiCares - the non-profit foundation of the GRAMMYs / National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

I loved the music Jerry Lee created throughout each and every phase of his career. He carried a passion for music and delivered it with every breath and every stroke of his 88-keys. Regrettably, twice I was scheduled to interview Jerry Lee, and twice I was disappointed when he would cancel at the last minute, but I am thrilled to have witnessed Jerry Lee perform live on two occasions.

One of those performances was a co-bill with Lewis and Fats Domino. Talk about a mind-blowing experience for a kid who came of age listening to roots rock. To coin the title of one of my favorite Lewis songs, his live performances left me "breathless."

Jerry Lee Lewis was both a true rebel and a genius, and the world is a much sadder and tamer place without "The Killer" here with us.

NOTE: Those who might be unfamiliar with the legacy and history of this incredible entertainer, are advised to check out "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind," a documentary released by A24 earlier this year directed by Ethan Coen.