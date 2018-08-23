Country singer/songwriter Jimmy Sarr was recently nominated for a Josie Music Award for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
"It's an honor," said Hammond native Sarr, by phone recently. "When you go to make an album you go in hoping you make something people will like," he said.
The Josie Music Awards honor independent artists of all genres. The ceremony will be held at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Sept. 8.
"I was surprised," Sarr said, about the nomination. "To be accepted by your peers is amazing," he added.
The album which was nominated is titled "Jimmy Sarr" while the tune up for Song of the Year is "When The Whiskey Gets Me," by Sarr and Rick Michael.
About the album, Sarr said he "wanted to put together an album that people could listen to from beginning to end."
"There's something for everyone (on the album)," he said. While the album has a definite country feel, Sarr said it also has a bit of a rock-n-roll feel considering his background is in rock.
"I did rock for years but country is a constant in my life," Sarr said. The musician said he's looking forward to attending the Josie Music Awards ceremony next month.
Sarr, who resides in Crown Point, released his first full-length album "We Fought Hard," in 2016. The musician has also presented The Kick It In The Sticks Festival for the past six years in the Region.