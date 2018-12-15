Allstate Arena was electric on Wednesday night as 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball's lineup kept fans on their toes for nearly four hours. The show starred Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter.
This dynamic and impressive group performed with authority.
It’s been three years and two albums since 19-year-old Sabrina Carpenter’s debut and her ability to energize the crowd was quite impressive. She performed hits such as “Sue Me,” “Mona Lisa,” and “Almost Love.”
Andrew Bazzi, known to the world as Bazzi, has been gaining popularity since drawing people with his Vine video account three years ago and has solidified his place in the industry with impressive hits and performances like “Mine,” “Dream,” ‘Myself” and “Beautiful.”
Dua Lipa is on fire. She not only released her debut album in 2018, but also was nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist. Giving a professionally choreographed performance, Dua Lipa mesmerized fans with captivating knockouts like “New Rules,” “One Kiss,” and “Electricity.”
Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes keeps producing and from the moment he pounced onstage with his mega sensation “Holding Me Back,” he was in control of the audience. His set also included “Lost in Japan,” “Use Somebody/Treat You Better” and “Mashup.”
Bebe Rexha, who made a name for herself writing hits for artists like Selena Gomez and the infamous Eminem, finally came into her own in 2018 with her debut album "Expectations." Her ability to connect with fans through live performance was evident as she exploded with “Me, Myself and I” and “Hey Mama,” “I’m a Mess” “In the Name of Love" and “Meant to Be."
Alessia Cara’s raw, dynamic voice is extraordinarily distinct with so much authority coming from her petite stature. Securing the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018, she keeps the hits coming with “Scars to Your Beautiful,” “Stay,” “Growing Pains” and “Not Today.”
Finishing the show was multi-faceted singer/songwriter, DJ, Calvin Harris. The creator of explosive hits like “Feel So Close,” “Summer,” “Promises: and “Sweet Nothing,” will keep fans on their feet chanting his name for years to come.