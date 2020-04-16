John Prine: Influential then, now and forever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most readers have heard the sad news, by now, that Chicago-rooted Americana music great John Prine passed away on April 7 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee due to complications from COVID-19.

The virus did what cancer could not, when it stole the 73-year-old songwriter/performer away just as he was creating some of the best work of the 50-plus year career, which took him from Chicago's Old Town folk clubs to venues around the world.

Prine's family has requested in lieu of flowers and gifts, fans instead donate in John's memory to one of the following non-profits: www.thistlefarms.org, www.roomintheinn.org, or www.nashvillerescuemission.org.

This columnist never had the opportunity to interview John Prine, nor to see him perform live, although those were both bucket list goals. Friends and associates of mine who did have the honor of meeting Prine have told of his being genuine and humble to speak with, so that coupled with the heartfelt emotions he offered up in his songs, make the loss of this gifted Chi-town troubadour feel surprisingly personal for me.