John Prine: Influential then, now and forever

Most readers have heard the sad news, by now, that Chicago-rooted Americana music great John Prine passed away on April 7 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee due to complications from COVID-19.
The virus did what cancer could not, when it stole the 73-year-old songwriter/performer away just as he was creating some of the best work of the 50-plus year career, which took him from Chicago's Old Town folk clubs to venues around the world.
Prine's family has requested in lieu of flowers and gifts, fans instead donate in John's memory to one of the following non-profits: www.thistlefarms.org, www.roomintheinn.org, or www.nashvillerescuemission.org.
This columnist never had the opportunity to interview John Prine, nor to see him perform live, although those were both bucket list goals. Friends and associates of mine who did have the honor of meeting Prine have told of his being genuine and humble to speak with, so that coupled with the heartfelt emotions he offered up in his songs, make the loss of this gifted Chi-town troubadour feel surprisingly personal for me.
Prine’s "The Tree of Forgiveness" came out in 2018 and was his first album of all new material released in over a dozen years. It generated global acclaim and debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart to become Prine's fastest charting and best-selling album ever. Even in his seventies, Prine revealed he still had the gift to connect with people on a soul-deep level and still had much to say with his music.
Prine had deep local roots and often shared stages at Old Town haunts with fellow Chicago folkies Bonnie Koloc and Steve Goodman. After graduating high school in 1964, Prine became a U.S. Postal carrier in suburban Maywood, Illinois. After performing his delivery job by day, Prine performed in folk clubs by night, performing original songs populated by characters wrestling with emotions, pain and problems shared by people in the audience and connecting through topics of the human condition
Like the very characters he brought to life in his songs, there is much more to the story of John Prine, but what remains in the end is how much he impacted other artists and their music.
John Prine never attained the same level of fame and commercial success of such contemporaries as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen or Tom Petty, but few would argue he will remain one of the musical giants upon whose shoulders future songwriters will stand.
MUSIC NOTES:
· Drummer Joe Winters of the Northwest Indiana-rooted Steepwater Band (www.steepwater.com) confirmed in an interview earlier this week on Lakeshore Public Radio that his blues-rock group is still on track to release their seventh and latest album, "Turn Of The Wheel," worldwide via Diamond Day Records on April 24. The album (available in vinyl, CD and digital formats) will be the international touring group's first new collection of music since 2016's "Shake Your Faith," and the first to feature SWB's new bassist Joe Bishop. Hear the interview (including selections from the album) at: www.lakeshorepublicradio.org/programs/midwest-beat.
· Although M&R RUSH announced this week that their May 30 Acorn Theater show has been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation, fans of the long-running Region rock band still have opportunities to enjoy their music. "We have started posting a weekly listening/watching podcast every Saturday at 7 p.m., featuring music from one of our six albums, chronologically, explained drummer Marty Mardirosian. "The structure is very informal and unpolished format. Our good friend 'Ray the Roadie' from our road crew and the co-creator of the 'Rock n Roll Chicago Podcast' series is producing. All the guys in the band are on video (from our homes) to discuss the writing and recording of all the tunes on each album. This Saturday's featured album is 'Keep On Rockin'.' Featured in coming two weeks are "Alpha" (4/25) and "Between The Lines" (5/2). Tune in via: www.mandrrush.com.
· Internationally famous regional artist, Ralph Covert can be found performing live acoustic songs every day via his Facebook pages. Covert became one of the world's most beloved children's artists years ago as the namesake of Ralph's World and gives his toddler following something to look forward to each morning at 11 a.m. Central via his Ralph's World page at: www.facebook.com/Ralphsworld. Covert keeps his adult fans entertained as well with a nightly 8 p.m. performance via his artist page at: www.facebook.com/ralphcovertmusic.
· Grammy-nominated jazz/pop singer and saxophonist Mindi Abair -- a frequent collaborator of Chicago's Jim Peterik (Ides of March/World Stage) -- has built a strong NWI fan base through visits to Valparaiso and Hobart in recent years. Abair asked fans to send in videos of what they do to keep busy and have fun during the "shelter in place" experience, and incorporated many of those clips into the video for her new single, "Seven Day Fool." See it at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRPQNE5RWhU&feature=youtu.be.
· The Acorn Theatre's weekly live streaming series continues tonight (4/16) at 7 p.m. Central on The Acorn's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AcornTheater). This week's featured artist is singer/songwriter Mary Fahl, who first achieved fame as lead singer and co-founder of the mid-1990s NYC- based chamber-pop group October Project. As a solo artist, Fahl has written/performed music for films, including the theme for the Civil War epic “Gods and Generals," along with releasing solo projects via the Sony Classical label.
