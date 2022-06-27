 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnny Mathis still a magical force in concert

Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis recently performed at Four Winds Casino.

Johnny Mathis can still captivate an audience.

During his recent show at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, Mathis performed a 90-minute concert which highlighted his biggest hits as well as other tunes fans have enjoyed hearing him sing on the live stage.

Mathis' vocals are still strong and he's still an extraordinary showman and song interpreter.

His playlist stars tunes from his hits collection as well as other pop songs and selections from popular films.

Throughout the show, Mathis had a good rapport with his audience as he spoke often to them.

Among songs the iconic singer performed were "A Certain Smile,' "Chances Are," "Misty," which he was still able to hit the signature high notes on, and "The Twelfth of Never."

Additional songs on his set list included the lush ballad "Stranger in Paradise," "99 Miles from L.A.," "Gina," "Days of Wine and Roses," "Moon River," "Wonderful, Wonderful" and "When I Fall In Love."

Mathis is currently on his "The Voice of Romance" tour. Upcoming dates on the tour include Temecula, Calif. on July 16; San Antonio, Texas on July 28; Westbury, N.Y. on Aug. 20 and San Jose, Calif. on Sept. 24.

FYI:  For more info on Mathis, visit johnnymathis.com. For more information on shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com. Upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino include 38 Special, July 8; Nelly, July 9; LeeAnn Rimes, July 16; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, July 22; Happy Together Tour, Aug. 12; Tower of Power, Aug. 13 and Boy George & Culture Club, Aug. 27.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

