The screams were piercing as the lights dimmed at The United Center Thursday night.
The Jonas Brothers were in the house and the largely young female audience members couldn't contain their excitement. The deafening screams never stopped, and the super fans remained up out of their seats for the duration of the show. They danced, waved their arms about and shouted their favorite brother's name. This was their chance to spend a couple of hours with this band of musical brothers and they were there to enjoy it.
The group, starring siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin, performed for more than two hours on their Happiness Begins tour, which kicked off Aug. 7 in Miami. In addition to Thursday's show, The Jonas Brothers had another show scheduled in Chicago on Friday.
They told their Chicago fans that the Windy City was a special place for them. Chicago was the first city where they performed a large arena show a decade ago.
The Jonas Brothers' show featured a good mix of their material over the last 10 years, as well as songs from their latest album "Happiness Begins."
The Happiness Begins tour marks their first North American headlining tour in almost a decade. And it's been six years since the brothers, who are now all married men, have performed as a group.
On the brothers' set list for the concert were songs such as "Strangers," "Hesitate," "When You Look Me in the Eyes," "Lovebug," "Only Human" and others.
The crowd went wild when Nick, the youngest of the brothers, performed "Jealous," which was a solo hit for him. In concert, "Jealous" was performed a bit faster and featured an extended beginning. Another crowd pleaser was their performance of "Cake by the Ocean," which was a hit for DNCE, a group fronted by brother Joe.
The Jonas Brothers' concert also rated high for colorful lighting and stage effects and various multimedia features, such as large state-of-the-art video screens and more. There was much to see at this show.
In addition to the main stage in front of the audience, there was another stage toward the back of the venue, which the brothers also performed on. As they made their way to the other stage, fans reached out to try to touch them. During the concert, a number of fans were able to purchase floor seats allowing them to stand near both stages to get a closer look at their idols.
The brothers' encore song was their hit "Sucker" from the new album. Fans had all the words memorized and sang along enthusiastically.
Opening for The Jonas Brothers on this tour were Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.
To learn more about The Jonas Brothers and their tour, visit JonasBrothers.com or livenation.com. The Jonas Brothers tour will be back in the Chicago area Dec. 3 at The Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The brothers' memoir "Blood" is due out Nov. 12.