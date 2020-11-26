José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of 'Feliz Navidad'

José Feliciano is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad” by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more.

Pop balladeer Michael Bolton, Latin boy band CNCO, country duo Big & Rich, and Mexican singer and actress Patricia Manterola are among the 30 acts who teamed up remotely for the reimagined track, which was recently released Friday by Amazon Music. The collaboration of artists from different backgrounds and musical genres reflects Feliciano's original goals for the song.

“The idea of ‘Feliz Navidad’ was to try and unite the people," the nine-time Grammy winner said. "My thought when I wrote the song was that it didn’t matter what language you were singing in, the feeling of Christmas is privy to all of us.”

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter says that back in 1970, he never imagined the song's catchy but minimalist lyrics — just six words in Spanish, 14 in English — would become a holiday standard.

“I would have to say it fulfills a dream," he said in an interview over Zoom from his home in Connecticut. “I had the dream in my mind, but that’s as far as it went until I wrote 'Feliz Navidad.'”