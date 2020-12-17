Joseph Morganfield: Loss of a blues great on the rise

Less than two weeks before his passing, Joseph made what would be his final appearance with me on the radio. Due to COVID precautions, our interview on Lakeshore Public Radio that evening was done as a live call-in rather than in person. I will never forget how we laughed, talked about Thanksgiving meals, and how his new bride of just a few weeks (Deborah Morganfield) joined the on-air conversation for a few minutes. It the best radio we'd ever done together, and during the hour long program, we played a mix of Mojo and Muddy songs, much akin to his live concert sets.

"I will always perform some of my father's songs of course, but just like my brothers have done, I also want to establish myself and my own music," said the youngest Morganfield.

Among those was, "It's Good To Be King," the brand new lead single from his planned full-length album for the international Blues label, Delmark Records. The song features guest appearances by Chicago blues staples Billy Branch and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Like all Mojo recordings, the single was produced by Michael Freeman. "Michael and I work well together and I am very happy with what we've done. I can't wait for people to hear it," said Morganfield.