Joseph Morganfield: Loss of a blues great on the rise

One week ago today the world lost a promising blues talent on the rise, and this columnist lost a dear friend. Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack leaving the Chicago Blues community and blues fans around the globe stunned.
The sad news came just as a serious buzz was building around Morganfield's forthcoming full-length album for the international blues label, Delmark Records. Publications and blues radio outlets were starting to clamor for interviews with Muddy Waters' youngest son, the latest Morganfield to enter the "family business."
My path first crossed with Joseph when he made a guest appearance in 2016 on my 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program to talk about wanting to create a book about his iconic father, bluesman McKinley "Muddy Waters" Morganfield, and efforts by his family to re-purpose his old family home in Westmont, Illinois into a Muddy Waters museum.
"I want the book to show the other side of my father," he said. "Not Muddy Waters the blues musician, but rather Muddy Waters as a dad and family man. I want people to see him as I did growing up." Joseph went on to share a few stories that evening about how his dad loved to cook and would get up early to make incredible breakfasts for the family. He also shared stories about coming home from school and finding Eric Clapton and other major stars hanging out at the family home when they were in town.
Joseph took his role as a Blues music ambassador and a member of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame seriously. He would pop up at a variety of blues events and awards to represent his father and the Chicago Blues community at large. Not long after our first radio chat though, Joseph began to take things to the next level and began pursuing a performing/recording career of his own. He did so with the help of Muddy's former guitarist Rick Kreher, who became the cornerstone of Joseph's soon-to-be formed own band, The Mannish Boyz.
A four song independently produced EP -- "Mojo Risin'" -- was recorded by the group and released on CD format in 2018. Momentum started to build as this late-bloomer generated plenty of attention with his music and a series of live shows in various parts of the country. Joseph would appear on radio with me many times over the years, both at Lakeshore and at WIMS-AM/FM. Eventually, he and I came to collaborate on concert events that brought The Mannish Boyz to stages big and small.
Twice at events I produced featuring Mojo Morganfield & The Mannish Boyz, Joseph opened his show with the Muddy Waters' song, "Blow Wind Blow," and both times the weather took heed of the song's lyrics and storms rolled in to stop the performances. I joked about getting a clause put in his outdoor show contracts to prohibit him from singing that song. Joseph had a great sense of humor, a deep laugh, and an abundance of charisma. I will greatly miss all of those aspects of him.
One evening, I took Joseph to the Chicago stop of the "Stars Align Tour," where I brought him backstage to meet two of his legendary father's biggest fans -- Paul Rodgers (of Bad Company) and Jeff Beck. Both were enthusiastic to meet the son of a man they both admired. As Beck shook Joseph's hand, he said to him -- "None of us would be here if it weren't for your father!" British singer Deborah Bonham (sister of Led Zeppelin's late drummer John Bonham) was also there and likewise spoke with Joseph about the tremendous impact his father Muddy Waters had on the British music scene of the 1960s.
The next summer, when Rodgers brought Bad Company to perform live at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes, he graciously invited Joseph's group to be special guests on the performance line-up. Getting such respect from these giants of the entertainment business who loved his father made Joseph rightfully proud.
In turn, Joseph always showed respect -- to his band members, to fans, to me, and to all who interacted with him on any level of his career -- and was always professional and appreciative to those around him.
Other prestigious gigs followed with many other famous music makers. It was clear to all of us in the music business that Joseph Morganfield's star was rising fast and his dream to follow in his father's footsteps was becoming a reality, just like it had for his older brothers Mud Morganfield and Big Bill Morganfield.
Less than two weeks before his passing, Joseph made what would be his final appearance with me on the radio. Due to COVID precautions, our interview on Lakeshore Public Radio that evening was done as a live call-in rather than in person. I will never forget how we laughed, talked about Thanksgiving meals, and how his new bride of just a few weeks (Deborah Morganfield) joined the on-air conversation for a few minutes. It the best radio we'd ever done together, and during the hour long program, we played a mix of Mojo and Muddy songs, much akin to his live concert sets.
"I will always perform some of my father's songs of course, but just like my brothers have done, I also want to establish myself and my own music," said the youngest Morganfield.
Among those was, "It's Good To Be King," the brand new lead single from his planned full-length album for the international Blues label, Delmark Records. The song features guest appearances by Chicago blues staples Billy Branch and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Like all Mojo recordings, the single was produced by Michael Freeman. "Michael and I work well together and I am very happy with what we've done. I can't wait for people to hear it," said Morganfield.
The week of Thanksgiving, "It's Good to be King," made it to the #1 slot on the Blues charts, an accomplishment he enthusiastically spoke about during the radio interview. "Can you believe it?", he asked. The future was looking so bright for Joseph. I never heard my friend sound happier and more alive than he was during our last on air chat. The next day, we made plans to meet for dinner after the holidays to talk about all the good things 2021 would bring and to plan some live performance dates.
Even as I write these words to share my remembrances, I somehow still have not fully wrapped my head around the fact that my friend is gone. I find myself expecting a text or call to update me on the album, or tell me that the single was just added to another station's play list.
Still, I very much hope Delmark Records will continue with its plans to release Joseph's full-length debut album and give the world a chance to hear the music that had him so excited.
Joseph Morganfield will be laid to rest this morning at Restvale Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois following a private family service. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.
The Morganfield family has requested that any memorial donations be made to the Muddy Waters "Mojo Museum." All donations will be designated to make the museum -- a 501(c)3 -- a reality. Donations will help to restore Muddy's former Westmont home and fund the educational and outreach programs to be presented there in addition to housing the history and accomplishments of Muddy Waters and the Morganfield family who have carried on his legacy. For information and to donate: www.mojomuseum.com.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!