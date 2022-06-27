 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Josh Groban delivers a mix of stellar tunes in 'Harmony' concert

Josh Groban

Josh Groban performed June 25 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

 Photo by Doug Inglish

It was a night for beautiful music as Josh Groban entertained fans at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on June 25.

Groban, who is touring in support of his latest album "Harmony," performed a 90-minute show filled with heartfelt tunes from the newest album as well as other songs from his two-decades long career.

The singer brought other inspiring performers with him on this tour. Touring with Groban this season is the esteemed Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who did a dynamic performance prior to Groban taking the stage. Also performing on the bill with Groban were violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli and singer Eleri Ward.

Groban, who is quite personable in concert, frequently spoke to the audience and gave little tidbits about the tunes he was performing as well as comments about his life and life in general.

"I'm talking a lot but I haven't seen people in two years," Groban said, smiling.

He later told the audience he was grateful to be back performing live.

"It's very cathartic for us. We all need this a lot. I know I need it. Music  can be therapeutic," Groban said.

Groban began his concert with an engaging "The World We Knew (Over and Over)," which is a Sinatra hit and proceeded with Sting's "Shape of My Heart" and "Angels."

Among highlighted tunes on the playlist were the romantic "She," Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now," which Groban sang with Eleri Ward, Kenny Loggins' "Celebrate Me Home" and a dynamic version of Groban's hit "You Raise Me Up."

He also performed strong versions of "February Song," "Granted" and Peter Gabriel's "The Book of Love." Groban closed his show with the touching "The Impossible Dream."

As he bid farewell to his audience, Groban said "My plea to you is to go easy on yourself as you exit and go back into your life."

FYI: To learn more about Groban, his latest tour and the album "Harmony," visit joshgroban.com or livenation.com.

