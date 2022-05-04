Journey brings powerhouse show to Allstate Arena

A stellar night of music was in the spotlight recently at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.
The band Journey brought its Freedom tour to town earlier this week entertaining fans with their mega hits and beloved anthems as well as something new from the group's forthcoming album "Freedom."
Journey's last stop in the Chicago area was at Lollapalooza last year where they rocked Chicago's Grant Park. This time around, Journey's opening act was Toto. For the first part of Journey's current tour, Billy Idol starred as the opener before Toto joined the tour in mid- April.
Fans cheered and applauded as Journey took the stage for the sold-out show. The stage was all aglow with bright lights and colorful video screens sporting the band's logo and other images throughout the concert.
Early in the show, Journey belted out "Only the Young," "Stone in Love," "Lights" and "Don't Stop Believin.'" Many times the popular and legendary tune "Don't Stop Believin'" is performed later in the set and even as an encore number. Fans were pleasantly surprised when it appeared as the third song in the lineup.
Journey, comprised of founder/guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer/singer Deen Castronovo and keyboardist Jason Derlakta, delivered a powerful show filled with all the songs die-hard fans would have wanted to hear. The band is still at the top of its game.
Singer Pineda, now celebrating his 15th year with the group, remains a strong vocalist who can consistently hit the high notes. His energy and stage theatrics are also admirable.
Among highlighted songs on the Journey playlist were "Who's Cryin' Now," "Lovin', Touchin,' Squeezin,'" "Open Arms," "Wheel in The Sky," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" and the closing song "Any Way You Want It."
Toto, who celebrated the band's 40th anniversary in 2019, delivered a rousing show filled with its pop, jazz, soul and rock-inspired repertoire.
Toto, which was established in Los Angeles in the 1970s, performed a nearly 90-minute show. The band's legendary guitarist Steve Lukather showcased his dynamic talents on the guitar throughout the concert. Lukather even shared a piece of news with fans. He happily told the crowd his son will be marrying Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain's daughter later this year.
Among songs on Toto's performance roster were impressive versions of "Rosanna," "Africa," "Georgy Porgy" and "Hold The Line."
Journey's Freedom tour continues to May 11. Other stops on the tour include Cleveland on May 7; Washington D.C. on May 9 and Hartford, Connecticut on May 11. For more information on Journey, visit journeymusic.com.
