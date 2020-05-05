Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic

Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic

Virus Outbreak - Journey

This April 7, 2017 file photo shows members of Journey, Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

 Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Journey is the latest act to cancel their 2020 tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock band was supposed to kick off their new tour on May 15 but announced Monday that they would no longer hit the road. Band members said they decided to cancel the tour, instead of postponing it, so that concertgoers would qualify for immediate refunds.

“Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus," Journey’s Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda said in a joint statement Monday.

The five-month trek included 60-plus shows. The Pretenders were scheduled to also perform on the tour. The group was scheduled to perform July 3 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

