Journey turns up the power at Lollapalooza

For music fans longing to hear Journey's big anthems, there were greatest hits and more when the group performed Saturday at Lollapalooza.

Journey rocked Chicago's Grant Park with a concert which aptly showcased the band's powerhouse sound in the Great Outdoors.

The group's colorful logo and video screens looked very impressive and for lovers of Chicago architecture, it was stunning to see the band perform on a stage with iconic Windy City buildings as a backdrop.

Fans cheered as the hits kept rolling on. Journey took the Bud Light Seltzer stage at 8:15 and performed until 10 p.m. Beginning the set with "Separate Ways (World's Apart)," the band continued with "Only the Young" and "Stone in Love."

The Journey band lineup showcased a few new members this time around. Joining founder/guitarist Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, singer Arnel Pineda and Deen Castronovo were keyboardist Jason Derlakta, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Narada Michael Walden. Mendoza is currently playing in place of former "American Idol's" Randy Jackson, who will be joining the band again later in the tour.

All the group members proved they're still powerhouse musicians and can rock any venue and entertain all ages.