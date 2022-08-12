Jukebox concert comes to Munster

Theater fans who enjoy music from decades ago will want to be in the audience for a special concert to be presented in Munster next weekend.

The Jukebox Sunday Afternoon Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Theatre at the Center (TATC) in Munster.

The show will feature musicians Tim Dionne, Kerry Gremp and Bruce Smit playing hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s as well as special song requests from the audience.

This is only one of a few select shows or events scheduled to take place in the theater space currently. A Mainstage season has not been announced yet.

"After our extended hiatus, it pleases us to provide an update announcing some select stage show dates and new details as we begin the slow and cautious process to reintroduce limited, yet exciting programming opportunities in our theater space to welcome Fall 2022," said Philip Potempa, marketing director of Theatre at the Center.

Potempa said "the ever-evolving landscape of live theater during the pandemic is an involved process and requires strict adherence to practices that ensure the safety and well-being of our patrons, performers and staff."

Visit the theater's website for limited show schedule and updates.

"Please be aware that any of the shows and events in our 400-seat theater space during this remainder of 2022 will utilize a general admission seating policy, with limited ticket sale capacity, to allow our guests to select seats with adequate surrounding patron space to provide a self-chosen comfort level of safety and desired proximity," Potempa said.

He said planning a Mainstage and subscription based season of theater as well as children's theater shows, youth classes and other special programming still requires some time and consideration. Stay tuned for more news.

The theater's lobby box office is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well as one hour prior to show time. Theatergoers can also purchase tickets at TheatreAtTheCenter.com or at Tickets.com.

Patrons who have an existing TATC gift certificate or account credit from a previously canceled performance due to the pandemic, have until the end of Dec. 31, 2022, to redeem those funds in exchange for tickets to any of the announced shows during the remainder of 2022.

