Justin Bieber announces 2021 dates for rescheduled tour

Justin Bieber announces 2021 dates for rescheduled tour

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak-Justin Bieber Tour

In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons."

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber's previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer.

The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said the 45-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2021, in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 6.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a recent statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

The tour will also visit Chicago, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Miami, Houston and Nashville, Tennessee. It will wrap in Sacramento on Aug. 15, 2021.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support on the road, will not be part of the tour. Supporting acts for the new tour will be announced at a later date.

A dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is aimed at supporting mental health wellness.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blake Shelton to star in Encore Drive-In Nights show
Music

Blake Shelton to star in Encore Drive-In Nights show

  • Updated

Encore Drive-In Nights is a concert series featuring musicians presenting concerts this summer at drive-in theaters and outdoor theaters. The July 25 event stars Blake Shelton with guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

A pair of Nomads streams live for a good cause
Music

A pair of Nomads streams live for a good cause

Mark Mybeck is scheduled to perform with fellow Nomad Planets' member John Carpenter for a live, streamed 50-minute set Sunday. Mybeck formed Nomad Planets more than two decades ago. His musical relationship with fellow co-founder Phil Rapchack goes back more than three decades.

A pair of Nomads streams live for a good cause
Music

A pair of Nomads streams live for a good cause

Mark Mybeck is scheduled to perform with fellow Nomad Planets' member John Carpenter for a live, streamed 50-minute set Sunday. Mybeck formed Nomad Planets more than two decades ago. His musical relationship with fellow co-founder Phil Rapchack goes back more than three decades.

Music

Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or re…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts