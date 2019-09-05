{{featured_button_text}}
People-Justin Bieber

In this Nov. 22, 2015 photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of "bad decisions" that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to "the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world."

In a very personal and introspective Instagram post , the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, "doing pretty heavy drugs" and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had "millions in the bank" but "no skills in the real world."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.

He wrote: "It's taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.