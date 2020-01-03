{{featured_button_text}}
KC and the Sunshine Band

KC and The Sunshine Band

 Provided

There was a party atmosphere at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds Casino last weekend when KC and The Sunshine Band performed non-stop hits.

The group, which originated in Florida during the 1970s, performed a 90-minute show featuring songs that were mainstays at discos and dance clubs decades ago.

KC, born Harry Wayne Casey, continues to be at the helm of the group. While he's about to turn 69 at the end of January, KC is still enthusiastically encouraging dance lovers to move to the high energy tunes he and his band deliver. At The Four Winds show, audience members were up out of their seats and dancing during the entire show.

The group took the stage with ("Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," and immediately proceeded with "Boogie Shoes" and "Please Don't Go."

KC proved to be a charismatic showman on stage as he joked in disbelief about his age and current weight. He also regularly addressed the audience throughout the concert. The show remained high energy throughout and the group made it fun for all who attended.

Among songs on the playlist were "I'm Your Boogie Man," a cover of George McCrae's "Rock Your Baby," which KC wrote, "Give It Up," "Keep It Comin' Love," as well as the group's massive hits "That's the Way (I Like It,)" and "Get Down Tonight."

Other tunes performed in a medley were "Brick House" and The Jacksons' "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)."

While this show was performed during the festive holiday season, anytime KC and The Sunshine Band takes the stage there's a definite party atmosphere.

For more information on shows at The Four Winds, visit fourwindscasino.com.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.