Kelsea Ballerini feels her way through her new poetry book

As the superstar artist tiptoes along the very delicate line between country star and pop artist, she says the line is not blurred in her eyes.

“I’m a country artist — I will always categorize myself as that. But I listen to everything. And my first concert was Britney Spears, then I went home to literally a farm. So, I’m a product of my life,” said Ballerini, who said she was “very happy… very excited” for the pop princess’s recent conservatorship win. “I’m a product of what I listened to growing up, which was everything. And so, I’d be doing a disservice to myself to not include that in what I make. And I just think it’s silly to box people in. If art is art, then just let it be that.”

While Ballerini’s star continues to rise as country music continues to find its new identity in the wake of #MeToo, gender equality and the social justice movements, Ballerini says she wants to be on “The Right Side of History” herself—also the name of a poem that stems from a tweet she received backlash for after popular singer Morgan Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur.

“There is no room to move backwards. There’s only room to move forward, and I think even if it happens in baby steps, it needs to continue to happen,” said Ballerini. “Every kind of person listens to country and they need to be able to see themselves and hear themselves on the radio. So yeah, I think it’s going to be a process and I think it’s an important process. And I think we all just need to hold each other accountable to keep moving forward.”

