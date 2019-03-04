KISS brought its final party to the Windy City over the weekend.
The band known for high theatrics, pyrotechnic displays and iconic costumes and makeup recently performed for the last time at Chicago's United Center on the KISS "End of the Road" Tour. The group has announced this tour is its last.
Fans, known as the KISS Army, filled the United Center, many dressed in full costumes and makeup to honor their musical heroes. The band now stars original members "Demon" Gene Simmons and" Starchild" Paul Stanley along with Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.
The energy was explosive from the beginning of the show until the group's exit from the stage.
"We've been coming here (to Chicago) since we played the Aragon Ballroom in 1975," Stanley shouted to the crowd.
There's never a dull moment at a KISS concert as the group demonstrated its dramatic showmanship from one song to the next. Their shows are finely executed theatrical displays of fiery sets, colorful lighting, video clips and personality plus.
It was obvious during the Chicago concert that one wouldn't even necessarily have to be a huge KISS fan to enjoy the show. It was a mega production on every level and there was definitely something to see at all times - from Simmons' blood-spewing antics and Stanley's "zip-lining" trickery across the arena to all the fire bombs bursting on stage.
The group's set list featured all the expected tunes including "Detroit Rock City," "Heaven's on Fire," "Shout It Out Loud," "Calling Dr. Love," "Psycho Circus" and more.
KISS' encore included the ballad "Beth," "Do You Love Me" and the anthem "Rock and Roll All Nite."
KISS' final tour continues this spring through the U.S. and sees them rocking Europe in the summer.
Upcoming shows include Sioux Falls, South Dakota on March 6; Omaha, Nebraska on March 7; Grand Rapids, Michigan on March 9; Moline, Illinois on March 10; Detroit, Michigan on March 13; and Cleveland, Ohio on March 17. Visit kissonline.com or livenation.com