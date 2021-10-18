 Skip to main content
Kiss rocks Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Kiss rocks Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Kiss

Kiss performed Saturday at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Pictured are Gene Simmons, left, and Paul Stanley.

 Damian Rico, The Times

It was the perfect time for a rockin' concert Saturday at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Kiss was leading the party as the group brought its End of the Road tour once again to Chicagoland. The band's high energy, enormous theatrical displays, colorful makeup and spectacular costumes took the spotlight in a nearly two-hour show featuring all of the band's musical favorites.

The Kiss Army - the group's avid, longtime fans - came out in full force to enjoy the show. Many fans wore costumes of their own making which were similar to their musical heroes and they also artfully painted their faces with bold makeup.

The band, which has been around since the '70s, now stars original members "Demon" Gene Simmons and" Starchild" Paul Stanley along with Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

Stanley mentioned the Chicago area has been a favorite place for the band to perform since the mid-'70s when they played Chicago's Aragon Ballroom.

Every Kiss concert is a dynamic production complete with pyrotechnic spectacles and vibrant, splashy video displays.

All the members of Kiss, who are the ultimate showmen, remained energetic throughout the show. Simmons still showcases his blood-spewing trickery while Stanley's segment where he ziplines through the crowd to get to the other side of the venue remains a visual highlight. 

On the concert song list were favorites such as  "Shout It Out Loud," "Psycho Circus," Calling Dr. Love" and other selections.

The show began with "Detroit Rock City" and the band continued rocking on with "Say Yeah," "Lick It Up," "Tears Are Falling" and "I Was Made For Lovin' You."

For the encore, Kiss entertained the crowd with the ballad "Beth" as well as "Do You Love Me" and the massive hit "Rock and Roll All Nite."

Opening for Kiss was David Garibaldi, a performance painter. Garibaldi's fascinating performance had him creating pictures of musical icons on stage. His paintings included Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and, of course, Kiss. Garibaldi's Kiss painting was entered into a contest for a fan to win the autographed piece with proceeds going to Crew Nation, which is a global relief fund for live music crews. For more information on Kiss, visit kissonline.com.

