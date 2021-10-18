Kiss rocks Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

It was the perfect time for a rockin' concert Saturday at Tinley Park's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Kiss was leading the party as the group brought its End of the Road tour once again to Chicagoland. The band's high energy, enormous theatrical displays, colorful makeup and spectacular costumes took the spotlight in a nearly two-hour show featuring all of the band's musical favorites.

The Kiss Army - the group's avid, longtime fans - came out in full force to enjoy the show. Many fans wore costumes of their own making which were similar to their musical heroes and they also artfully painted their faces with bold makeup.

The band, which has been around since the '70s, now stars original members "Demon" Gene Simmons and" Starchild" Paul Stanley along with Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

Stanley mentioned the Chicago area has been a favorite place for the band to perform since the mid-'70s when they played Chicago's Aragon Ballroom.

Every Kiss concert is a dynamic production complete with pyrotechnic spectacles and vibrant, splashy video displays.