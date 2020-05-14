La Scala opens virtual tour during coronavirus lockdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milan’s famed La Scala opera house on Thursday unveiled a virtual journey through its ornate premises and rich archives via Google Arts & Culture, with serendipitous timing as theaters throughout Italy and the western world remain closed due to the coronavirus.

The project has been in the works for years, and organizers accelerated it during the coronavirus, knowing there was a captive audience eager for cultural outlets. To herald the event, the La Scala orchestra and artists released a video performance of an excerpt from Verdi’s ‘’Simon Boccanegra,’’ with musicians and singers performing in their gardens, living rooms, balconies and studios.

‘’We are sad not to see the orchestra together, not to see the dancers together, not to see the chorus together, not see the stage hands every day ... The theater is a big family,’’ said Dominique Meyer, La Scala’s general director.

‘’Or course we can’t wait to return to the theater, but in the meantime we can explore these secrets of the theater and learn things that even we didn’t know,’’ he added.