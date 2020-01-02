Welcome to 2020! I wish all Times readers a happy and prosperous new year and will take this time to remind all local music makers, recording studios and venues to keep this columnist in the loop on all of your projects, events and accomplishments. By doing so, I can share them with our readership each week in this space.
While writing this week's first column of 2020, I am anticipating the amazing year that will soon be unfolding and bringing forth an abundance of original music from the wealth of gifted writers, performers and producers who call The Region home. There will be many events, festivals and concerts to write about and plenty of new artists and bands to emerge and start to make a name for themselves.
In 2019, the talents of such local singer/songwriters as Jack Whittle, James Gedda, Frank Ruvoli and Nate Venturelli, among others came to the forefront of the music scene and to the attention of music fans throughout the area. Who will be the next batch of young talents to step out and hit their stride?
The Region Radio internet cluster of locally-based radio channels begun in 2018, grew in 2019 to have a notable impact on the local music scene, taking some of NWI's brightest and best talents to the world via their web broadcasts (RegionRadio.Live).
The exposure of homegrown talent has also been heavily impacted also by the new Local 219 digital media company based in Crown Point (facebook.com/LOCAL219), and the multi-media music company Region Buzz 219 of Merrillville (facebook.com/regionbuzz219).
And fans of area bands have done their part too, as the "Rock 'n Rollers" Facebook page created and maintained by local music fans Keith and Charlotte Friedlund has grown to over 2,800 members this past year and serves as a great source for finding out who is playing where and when.
Something else aiding in the growth and exposure of the local music scene in 2019, was the growth in acoustic artists performing at local eateries and pubs previously without live music; and it was a year when more "open stage" and "open mic" events popped up across the NWI and South Side club/pub circuit.
These and other notable growths and accomplishments within the Regional music scene makes for a very promising 2020 and one this columnist looks forward to reporting on in the months to come. Remember, to make sure nothing falls between the cracks, please send me all upcoming band information, studio news, and live music events as early as possible via email to beatboss@aol.com.
A final reminder in regards to artist photos, please remember that most images posted in social media are "low resolution" files, and a print source, such as The Times, needs you to send us "high resolution" images of 300dpi or greater. The higher the resolution, the better you look.
Now on to some events coming up this weekend to kick off 2020 in rockin' fashion.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Nick Danger Trio plays an 8 p.m. show of classic rock and dance tunes Friday at Bugaboo's Bar & Grill (14527 S. Shore) in Cedar Lake. More: 219- 390-7232.
• Susan Williams & The Wright Groove perform a variety of musical styles on Saturday at Johnny's Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster. More: 219- 836-9218.
• John Fister delivers a 7-10 p.m. solo acoustic show at the White Hawk Country Club (1001 White Hawk Drive) in Crown Point. More: johnfistermusic.com.
• A mix of soul, blues and Latin music gets blended when Sandbox performs. Catch the trio this Friday at Casa Del Mar (650 Ridge Road) in Munster. More: 219-836-5050.
• Jeremy Smolen has a busy few days this weekend. Tonight, Jeremy is part of the ensemble for Marty "Big Dog" Mercer's 8 p.m. to midnight jam band at Bottoms Up Bar & Grill (1696 Thornton-Lansing Road) in Lansing. On Friday, he sits in at 9 p.m. as one third of the Whiskey & Harmony Trio (with Sarah & Craig Hauge) at The Barrel Club (4910 W. 111th St.) in Oak Lawn. Then on Saturday, he does a full band show with The Jones Band at Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/asmolen715.
• Catch classic rock covers by The Picks on Saturday for a 9 p.m. show at Buddy & Pals (10685 Randolph St.) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/thepicksband.
• Although The Crawpuppies continue to be booked solid, vocalist/guitarist Chad Clifford has stepped up his solo performances a lot in recent months. Catch Clifford doing a blend of covers and his own originals on Saturday at Gelsosomo's Pizzeria (11319 Broadway) in Crown Point. Then catch Chad with the full band on Saturday at Rocks Lounge at the Blue Chip (777 Blue Chip Drive) in Michigan City. More: facebook.com/crawpuppies. As a longtime fan of Clifford's own music, this columnist is hoping the gifted songwriter finds time to release either a solo album or the third Crawpuppies original music album in 2020. More: facebook.com/chadaclifford.
• A turn away crowd showed up last Sunday for jazz/R&B singer Lauren Dukes when she made her debut "Live From The Record Bin" broadcast at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. This Sunday's broadcast features Cousin Dave Neeley and Dave Curtis co-hosting an "Acoustic Open Mic" from 4-6 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Acoustic musicians are welcome to perform. Fans can listen to the live performance broadcasts on the store's "Vintage Lounge" channel, via the Region Radio app or online at RegionRadio.Live. All ages welcome and light refreshments served. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Last week's Local Scene column announced that veteran Americana recording artist Eric Lambert would be releasing his first new album in a long while in Spring of 2020. Fans who want to hear some of his new material early, can do so Jan. 12 when the local troubadour performs in the intimate confines of the listening room at The Record Bin for that week's "Live From The Record Bin" broadcast. Joining Lambert for the live radio performance in front of a live audience will be vocalist Char Buchanan.
• Singer/songwriter Danny Lemmon is happy to announce that his successful and popular "Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic" will be moving to a new home base in 2020. The monthly series which began at The Grape & Grain in Homewood is moving to Smokey Jo's Cafe (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9. Songwriters can contact Lemmon ahead of time for a performance time slot. Walk-ins will also be welcome and given a performance time upon arrival. Keep up with Lemmon and his many projects at facebook.com/dannylemmonmusic.
• This Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. 2nd St.) in Michigan City will feature the return of its "First Friday Open Mic Night," hosted by Tim Rounds. The event is open to all musicians, stand up comedians, poets and spoken word artists. Complimentary light refreshments, a cash bar and admission is free. To perform, register online at surveymonkey.com/r/D3PH8VD. More: 219-874-4900.
• "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio, will feature a two-hour in-studio guest performance and interview Friday with guitarist/vocalist and songwriter Jeff Massey of the Steepwater Band during the 1-3 p.m. time slot. Tune in at 89.1FM locally or stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.