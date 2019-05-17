Allison Felus, a 1996 graduate of L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group, will bring a special concert to Northwest Indiana on May 18.
Felus, along with her musical partner/fiance Brian Cremins, will present a show featuring original music and popular tunes. The event is a fundraiser for LCTG. The concert will be performed at Great Oaks, 13109 S. Wicker, Highway 41, Cedar Lake, where LCTG operates a dinner theater.
The couple recently made their West Coast concert debut in Los Angeles at a venue which is managed by Paul Storiale, who is also a LCTG graduate.
Paul and Angie Lowe, directors of LCTG, are happy to be presenting Felus and Cremins in this one-night only show.
"LCTG can't thank the exuberant and immensely talented Allison Felus and her fiance Brian Cremins enough for offering to donate their time and talents to L'arc en Ciel Theater Group," said Angie Lowe.
The concert, which begins at 8 p.m., also features a meal. A two-entree buffet will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. There is also a cash bar. Payment in cash or check will be accepted at the door. (No credit cards). Call or text for info or to order tickets. Call or text 219-776-0888.
LCTG will present its summer musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" in July. Open auditions for "Joseph" will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. May 20 to 23. Teens, adults and pre-teens are encouraged to audition. Nothing needs to be prepared in advance. Call 219-776-0888 for information or questions.