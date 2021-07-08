Let the fun begin: Festival of the Lakes brings on the shows, food and rides

Every year Region fest fans eagerly look forward to Festival of the Lakes, which always features lauded entertainment, pounds of diverse culinary offerings and plenty of rides, attractions and events for all ages.

This season, Festival of the Lakes runs July 13-18 and every night of the event, guests will be treated to entertainment from some of the biggest musical names touring the country this year.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said people have been looking forward to the fest for all of its activities including the Big name entertainment scheduled to perform. He said Festival of the Lakes has a reputation for bringing known and high quality music acts to the Region and this year is no different. Add to that the fact that most people haven't been to a live show in over a year and people are even more eager to attend.

"I go to concerts a lot. And I haven't been to a concert since the pandemic started," McDermott said.

McDermott added that they've already had record sales for advance packages for the shows. He said there been more than $500,000 in VIP presales for concert packages so far.