Let the music play: Kirk Muspratt returns to NISO

Region music fans who have been longing to hear live orchestral selections are in for a treat.

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will present the last of its Spring Chamber Series concerts next week with a show they've playfully titled "The Return of Kirk."

Maestro Muspratt will lead that show at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at the Auditorium of Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border.

"I love the people of Northwest Indiana. I hope they feel the joy of being together again," Muspratt said. The maestro said he hasn't been on stage with NISO musicians for the past 16 months.

He said there's a special feeling about being able to enjoy live music as a group again.

The show will highlight tunes from eight countries and include operatic music, movie selections, folk, ballet music and more. Muspratt said there will be a lively mix of pieces on the musical agenda. The show will be 70 minutes in length.

"It's lighter music and sort of like an appetizer or sampling of favorites," Muspratt said.

In the concert, orchestra principal oboist Jennet Ingle will perform.