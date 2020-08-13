Lindsay Ell confronts her trauma on vulnerable new album

“Shame and grief are such heavy feelings and we cannot deal with them by ignoring them,” said Ell. “And I got really good at ignoring those feelings, so much so that it felt like my new normal.”

But the meeting at the youth center years ago made her realize she had an opportunity to reach more people like herself, who had felt broken and alone.

So she called one of Nashville’s most talented tunesmiths — Brandy Clark — the six-time Grammy nominee who has written hits for Kacey Musgraves (“Follow Your Arrow”) and Miranda Lambert (“Mama’s Broken Heart”), and toured alongside Ell. They had never written together until the day Ell asked if Clark would help her write the song “make you,” which directly addressed her sexual assault.

“I felt like my biggest job was to just let her know that it was OK to say her truth,” said Clark. “I was really just trying to help her tell her story in her words, not put too many of my own words in it. And I was really honored that she would be that vulnerable with me and also that she would be that vulnerable with the world.”