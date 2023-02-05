Liv Warfield said she looks forward to performing with her band at Cabaret ZaZou in Chicago for a special concert.

Warfield, who is one of the stars of the current Cabaret ZaZou show on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago, said she's excited to have the chance to showcase her original music in a show at the venue. She'll perform in concert on Feb. 7 at Cabaret ZaZou.

"This is my own show and a very different performance style than what I've been doing in the (Cabaret ZaZou) show," Warfield said.

Warfield's show will mix her own blend of R&B and rock. Musicians who are part of her band are Ryan Waters, Justin "Jaymck" McKinney, Marlon Patton, Nashon Halloway and DJ Nine.

"My foundation is R&B and soul," Warfield said, adding she brings a bit of rock and roll to the mix as well.

The singer, who was previously a member of Prince's The New Power Generation, is preparing to release her third studio album in the fall. Her show at Cabaret ZaZou is a celebration of the release of the new single "Bloom" this month from that forthcoming album.

Warfield said the theatrical space housing Cabaret ZaZou is a wonderful spot for her individual concert and for other shows in addition to Cabaret ZaZou.

"Cabaret ZaZou is offering itself up to be a venue and creative space for all creations," she said. Warfield mentioned fellow Cabaret ZaZou co-star Frank Ferrante has done his Groucho Marx show there in the past as well.

Warfield, who was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, has lived in Chicago for six years.

"I love Chicago," Warfield said, adding she really likes the energy in the city. "For me, it's Blues energy."

Chicago audiences have been great to her as a performer, she added.

"I appreciate Chicago for embracing me," Warfield said.

Warfield said her last album came out seven years ago. So, she's looking forward to the release of the current work later this year.

"Music is so important to me. I don't do it just to be doing it," she said. Warfield said she definitely has a passion for the musical art. The singer said she is still deciding on a title for the new album.

Warfield hopes people attending her show will be open to having fun.

"I want people to be in the now when they come to my show. The show's about a lot of energy. People will be engaged and they can get up and dance," she said.

FYI: Liv Warfield will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Cabaret ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For tickets and more information, visit cabaretzazou.com.

