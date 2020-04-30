Live from Home: Social platform from Live Nation lists varied musical content

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although music fans can't attend concerts by their favorite bands due to the pandemic, there are still ways to connect with the music.

One of those ways is being made possible via concert presenter Live Nation and its Live from Home social platform.

While visiting livenation.com/livefromhome, fans will have the opportunity to view various live streamed concerts, watch videos, hear new music, listen in on interviews and talk shows about music and various other musical content.

Each week, Live Nation highlights the schedule for the week and guests may enjoy the shows, appearances etc. by clicking on assorted social media platforms from Facebook and You Tube to Twitch all from the Live from Home platform. Some shows are indeed live while others are taken from performance archives.

Live from Home is available in more than 30 countries and features musical artists from all genres. The site has original Live Nation content as well as information from musical artists and other music personnel.

Among original Live Nation content are classes and videos from concert employees that work in show merchandise featuring various exercise classes and other features such as a cooking segment.