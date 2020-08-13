Live music continues its return to open air events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's good to see more and more live music returning to outside areas throughout the Region where social distancing is easier to maintain. This enables families and friends to get together under the summer skies and have a little bit of a return to normalcy.

The annual Thursday evening Hobart Summer Market events in Festival Park (414 Main St.) just north of downtown Hobart have been rocking for the last few weeks, with food vendors, craft booths and vendors, a beer garden, kids activities and live regional bands performing at the band shell.

The Ginter Music All-Stars will perform classic radio covers of various styles and genre this evening starting at 6 p.m. and the following line-up is scheduled to round out the remainder of August -- Buck Daddy (country originals and covers) on Aug. 20 and party band NAWTY on Aug. 27. More Hobart Summer Market at 219-942-4511 or facebook.com/hobartevents.

All of the municipalities encourage the public to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as bleachers and picnic tables found at these events in past years have been removed due to COVID-19.