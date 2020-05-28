Live music continues, some events are canceled in the Region

• Northwest Indiana string musician Michael Horgash (of The Unstoppables and New Element) is now serving on an all-volunteer grassroots committee for the FeedNWI project to help food pantries in Northwest Indiana. "COVID has affected our families here, so our team has partnered with LaBraid, a local fundraising company," noted Horgash, adding that local businesses are being sought as corporate sponsors to match funds raised by the community. More at facebook.com/FeedNWI and feednwi.com.

• The NWI/Chicagoland music community lost a great talent when Mark G. Biegel. age 65, of Schererville, passed away surrounded by family on May 13. Mark was a lifelong trumpet playerr whose passion and skills when playing made him a favorite guest artist with many area jazz and rock bands. Mark was a frequent guest at live performances throughout the area produced by Sutton Music Co., where owner Andy Sutton posted on the company Facebook page -- "I will dearly miss him on all the gigs we end up playing this year, and I will forever cherish the memories we made together." Over the years, Mr. Biegel led four of his own traditional jazz bands and was a beloved mainstay at St. Michael's Music Ministry for many years. Fans may make memorial donations in Mark Biegel's memory to The American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org/ways-to-donate) or Brain Up (brainupfl.org).