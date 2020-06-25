Live music is back as artists emerge from sheltering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that businesses and venues are at the cusp of getting things back to some kind of normal, plans are moving forward for many of us to return to what we did before the pandemic hit.

That said, I am very happy to invite my readers to come and visit my new record shop location in Michigan City at the site of the former Doughboys restaurant (1601 Franklin St.). A part of the Hobart downtown area on Main Street for nearly three years now, Tom Lounges' Record Bin was gearing up to open this second, more expansive location back in April when COVID-19 hit and stopped the world.

After long delays, I am happy to announce there will be a "soft opening" of the new location at noon this Saturday. Free coffee, light refreshments and live acoustic entertainment will welcome those who pop in to check the place out.

A "grand opening" with lots of bells and whistles will follow sometime in early August. The store, currently a work in progress, will eventually feature scheduled live local artist performances, a music lesson room, local artist exhibits, a live internet radio channel, and a variety of community-interest events, as things continue to open up in the months ahead. More: tomloungesrecordbin.com.

MUSIC NOTES