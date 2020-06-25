Live music is back as artists emerge from sheltering

Now that businesses and venues are at the cusp of getting things back to some kind of normal, plans are moving forward for many of us to return to what we did before the pandemic hit.
That said, I am very happy to invite my readers to come and visit my new record shop location in Michigan City at the site of the former Doughboys restaurant (1601 Franklin St.). A part of the Hobart downtown area on Main Street for nearly three years now, Tom Lounges' Record Bin was gearing up to open this second, more expansive location back in April when COVID-19 hit and stopped the world.
After long delays, I am happy to announce there will be a "soft opening" of the new location at noon this Saturday. Free coffee, light refreshments and live acoustic entertainment will welcome those who pop in to check the place out.
A "grand opening" with lots of bells and whistles will follow sometime in early August. The store, currently a work in progress, will eventually feature scheduled live local artist performances, a music lesson room, local artist exhibits, a live internet radio channel, and a variety of community-interest events, as things continue to open up in the months ahead. More: tomloungesrecordbin.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Last Friday the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart sold out the 50% capacity limit for its first show since COVID caused the venue to go dark. The heavy metal "Family Values Tribute Night" was a turn away event. This weekend the venue features another full weekend of back to back faux bands beginning with Friday's double bill of Blackened (Metallica tribute) and The Subliminal Verses (Slipknot tribute) with $10 advance/$12 day of show tickets. Then Saturday's bill features Without U2 (U2 tribute) and Old Friends (Simon & Garfunkel tribute). Tickets: $15. All ages welcome. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or 219-942-1670.
• Strawdawg Band brings an evening of modern country and classic rock covers to the steps of Munster Town Hall (1005 Ridge Road) in Munster on Sunday for a 6:30-8 p.m. performance that will kick off the Munster Parks & Recreation Department's family friendly, free summer concerts. More: facebook.com/munster.parks1 or www.facebook.com/Strawdawgband.
• Robby Celestin will debut his new, self-named, acoustic-based trio Friday at CD & Me (23320 S. LaGrange Road) in Frankfort. The outdoor concert features socially distanced seating, and offers those with cabin fever the chance to enjoy a dinner, a drink and an evening of live music. More: 815-469-7315, robbycelestin.com or facebook.com/robbycelestinband.
• Guitar duo The Juniors (featuring Chris Bolint and Billy Cox) will be found performing a broad spectrum of covers by everyone from The Beatles to Weezer Friday from 8-11 p.m. at Verona Pizza VII (1689 Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso. More: facebook.com/TheJuniorsBand.
• Ally Christian will perform a solo acoustic show in Valparaiso from 2-5 p.m. as the featured artists for Anderson's Winery & Vineyard (430 E. U.S. 6) ongoing Saturday " Acoustic Afternoon" concert series. More: 219-464-4936 or facebook.com/allychristianmusic.
• Jack Whittle returned this Thursday to kick start hosting his weekly "Open Mic Night" at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet Road) in Dyer with his blues trio, The Disclaimer. Whittle returns for a second round of playing on Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight in a split with frequent stage cohort James Gedda adding Americana country flavor to the mix. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
• Catch covers band SCAMP on Saturday doing their A to Z classic rock covers show from 7-10 p.m. at Zao Island (1050 Horse Prairie Road) in Valparaiso. More: 219-462-1194.
• Andorra Banquets (1112 U.S. 41) in Schererville is the site for the "Forgotten Warrior Memorial Motorcycle Run After Party" on Sunday with live music by Lights Out (UFO/MSG tribute act). The motorcycle ride begins at Phantom Harley-Davidson (291 N. Cypress) in Manteno, Illinois at 9:30 a.m. The after party (2-7 p.m.) includes a sit down dinner, cash bar, raffles and the live band. Proceeds benefit the Forgotten Warrior Memorial in Channahon, Illinois. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door. More: 815-468-8673.
• Those not yet comfortable going out to local venues to catch live music can still enjoy some of the Region's best artists doing live performances from the safety of their homes by catching the wide array of well-produced archival shows recorded at The Spot Recording Studio during the many weeks everyone was sheltered at home. The Spot owner John Huber and sound engineer Jerry Stickle spent may weeks presenting live streaming socially-distanced shows from the state-of-the-art facility and have them uploaded for free public access at facebook.com/The-Spot-Studio.
• Another way to enjoy live local music with a unique twist while staying safe at home is to pull up "The Bathroom Jams" on Facebook hosted and posted by Bonfire's front man/vocalist and solo performer Jim Hillegonds. The novel series of performances taped in Hillegonds' bathroom features a wide array of local celebrity guest stars, including Don Baron (of Rosengolden), Andy Hescher (of Mr. Funnyman), Kris Neal (of Super 8), Mandalyn Papaevangelou (of Nawty), and many others. View it at facebook.com/bathroomjamswithjim.
• East Chicago's Punk/New Wave music pioneer, Jim Skafish, has announced the availability of a limited edition red vinyl pressing of his re-mastered landmark debut album. The CD format of the long lost collection of music that helped to kick-start the global punk rock movement of the late 1970s came out in late 2019, and fans have been clamoring for a vinyl version ever since. The self-titled 1979 album has been meticulously updated with high resolution graphics, original liner notes, lyrics and images. The music itself sounds crisper and clearer than ever before. Skafish is an important piece of rock history and he's one of the Region's own. More: facebook.com/skafish.
• Crown Point Bulldog Park Pavilion's free summer shows is the focus of this Friday's weekly 1-3 p.m. "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program on 89.1 FM-Lakeshore Public Radio. Songs from artists performing at Bulldog this season will be featured, along with live call-in chats by a few featured artists, and a pop in live acoustic performance by Frank Ruvoli who plays Bulldog on July 16. The summer series kicks off on Thursday, July 9 with live sets by The Highway Band and special guest Eric Lambert & Char.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
