Live music slowly returns as festival buzz begins

People have proven they are ready to get out of the house after nearly a year of putting the skids on social events, especially concerts.

Just as the city of Chicago has started thinking about resuming some of its bigger summer events, many local Northwest Indiana communities have likewise started to talk about, and in some cases plan, a return to annual spring and summer music fests and events. While nothing seems in stone as of this week, the wheels are starting to roll in that direction regionally.

That many people are ready to get out and see live music again after a year of virtual performances by their favorite artists, has been made evident by recent concerts held at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart over the last few weeks, including shows by Tantric, Bonfire and last week's hip hop event headlined by Twista.

The venue has seen regional music fans buying advance tickets much more readily than in the past, because of the limited amount of tickets being made available for shows, as restrictions remain in place. These restrictions include mandatory wearing of face masks and the practice of social distancing at The Art, and at other area venues where live music is slowing returning. All understand the need to proceed slowly, as do the musical artists chomping at the bit to get back to playing in front of live audiences.