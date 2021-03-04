Live music slowly returns as festival buzz begins

People have proven they are ready to get out of the house after nearly a year of putting the skids on social events, especially concerts.
Just as the city of Chicago has started thinking about resuming some of its bigger summer events, many local Northwest Indiana communities have likewise started to talk about, and in some cases plan, a return to annual spring and summer music fests and events. While nothing seems in stone as of this week, the wheels are starting to roll in that direction regionally.
That many people are ready to get out and see live music again after a year of virtual performances by their favorite artists, has been made evident by recent concerts held at the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart over the last few weeks, including shows by Tantric, Bonfire and last week's hip hop event headlined by Twista.
The venue has seen regional music fans buying advance tickets much more readily than in the past, because of the limited amount of tickets being made available for shows, as restrictions remain in place. These restrictions include mandatory wearing of face masks and the practice of social distancing at The Art, and at other area venues where live music is slowing returning. All understand the need to proceed slowly, as do the musical artists chomping at the bit to get back to playing in front of live audiences.
As a member of the music community, I have been privy to the buzz about some of the specific events returning this summer, but nothing has been made official just yet. When they are, count on them being listed here as this columnist, like readers, is itching to get out and catch some live music again.
Until then, there are some area clubs and bars offering some live entertainment and Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) is continuing to book shows most weekends. This Friday, fans can transport back to the upbeat Reagan-era as the high energy group 1985 performs hits from all the genres of the '80s decade -- pop, rock, new wave, hair metal and even early rap classics. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $10.
History will once again repeat itself on Saturday, as punk-fueled '90s grunge music pushes the '80s pop/rock sound out of favor. Teen spirit returns that night for those now 30-somethings who came of age to the sounds of Seattle, as The Smell of Nirvana brings teen angst and the songs of Kurt Cobain to downtown Hobart.
The Chicago-based trio -- Sean McCole (drums), Mike Petrasek (bass), and Paul Wandtke (guitar/vocals) -- invites Nirvana fans to help build a customized set list for Saturday's 8 p.m. show by submitting requests via smellslikenirvana.com. Petrasek is a former member of the Florida-based national heavy metal band, Trivium. Tickets are $10 in advance/$12 day of show for that 8 p.m. performance. Opening the show Saturday is grunge/garage rock band, Dead Original. Both shows are all ages.
Just added to the Art line-up for March 13 is a 7 p.m. performance by Nashville, Tennesee alt-rock band, Framing Hanley, who released three albums between 2010 and 2014; two of them ( "A Promise To Burn" and "The Sum of Who We Are") charting in the U.S. Top 20. Disbanding in 2015, the quartet reformed in early 2019 and released its fourth and newest album, "Envy," just before the COVID pandemic hit. Opening acts are Seldom Told and Praise The Fallen. Tickets: $15. More: brickartlive.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Northwest Indiana native Robby Celestin will serve as the co-host this Saturday for the annual "Mulliganeers St. Patrick's Party." This year's fundraiser will be presented as a virtual event. "The Mulliganeers is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for children and families in need," Celestin said. The stream begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes performances by the bands Maggie Speaks (dance/pop), Gold Dust Dreams (Fleetwood Mac tribute), and Radio Gaga ( a tribute to both Queen and Lady Gaga). Former Temptations/Four Tops vocalist Theo Peoples will do a guest appearance. More: mulliganeers.org.
• Celestin also teased he will be one of four original music artists featured in a special "Songwriters Showcase" planned for Sunday, June 6 at Hobart Art Theatre as a fundraiser for the Gary-based Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. Details to be announced soon.
• Three of the Region's top club music makers -- Jerry Clemons (Nick Danger Band), Kenny Kinsey (Funky Mojo Daddy) and Cory Dennison -- team up tonight at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso from 7-10 p.m. to jam out on some blues and R&B. More: duffysplace.com or 219-462-1057.
• Rock quartet Caught On Cline delivers a mix of original songs and covers at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer this Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. More: 219-865-9896.
• Jack's Restaurant (23710 Parrish Ave.) in Schneider is testing the waters with an acoustic/electric "open mic" this Saturday hosted by Gunnar Breitweiser, who opens the night with a short solo set of his own. Amps and percussion gear are provided. While live musicians get first option to perform, this "open mic" also includes time and space for karaoke singers. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. More: 219-552-9616.
• Everyone can unleash their inner diva and be a “star” as karaoke is featured every Thursday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. The weekend rocks with live music. Nawty Lite featuring Mandalyn performs classic rock and pop in a stripped down, but still energized fashion this Friday. Guitar-driven blues returns to Leroy’s on Saturday with the Cory Dennison Trio. Live music is featured safely behind plexiglass on the cantina stage from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
• The weekly "Open Mic" night at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso has been changed from Thursday evenings to Wednesday evenings. It still starts at 7 p.m. and is still hosted by bluesman Jack Whittle. This Friday finds singer/songwriter Chad Clifford of the Crawpuppies doing his solo acoustic show. Then the amps get fired up on Saturday with electric guitar virtuoso Joe Marcinek and his self-named trio. Music runs from 7-10 p.m. each of the nights. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Celebrity interview/music program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio features Americana duo 3 Pairs of Boots from 1-2 p.m. Friday and from 1-2 p.m., Brian Wheat of the hard rock band, Tesla, will talk about his new book "Son of a Milkman: My Crazy Life with Tesla" (Post-Hill Press). At 7 p.m. Friday, catch an encore, repeat broadcast of my interview with Ricky Warwick, vocalist/guitarist of Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy. Stream all at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Throwback Thursday: A look back at The Hobart Lakefront Festival
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart's Dam Cardboard & Duck Tape Regatta
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Hobart fest goes on without dam duck race
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Cardboard competitors
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival cardboard boat race
Cardboard competitors
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Dam Duck Race
Hobart's Lakefront Festival continues through Sunday
Hobart's Dam Duck Race
Heart of the community -- Hobart
Lakefront Festival
Lakefront brims with festivities
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.