Live shows return to Hobart Art Theatre

• Singer/songwriter Jimmy White is on tap Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter with rockin' blues served up Saturday by Corey Dennison. Live music currently runs from 7-10 p.m. at this recently converted non-smoking venue. More: 219-926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.

• Soulfinger performs at The White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 8 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday More: 219-864-9200 or facebook.com/WhiteRhinoBarandGrill.

• Blues rocker Jack Whittle is back in action starting this week as the host of the Thursday Open Mic Night at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Then on Friday, dancing shoes may in order for those who come out for The Mytyme Jazzy Zsoul Band, followed on Saturday with full on electric blues courtesy of the Marty "Big Dog" Mercer Band. Music runs 7-10 p.m. each night. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.

• Taking its name from the lyrics of an old Frank Zappa tune gets The Muddsharks some bonus points from this columnist, but then when you add the group's expansive song list and factor in how well they perform and entertain, one may want to catch this veteran Region combo on Friday at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. More: 219-462-1057.