Live shows return to Hobart Art Theatre

The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart has figuratively dipped its "toe in the pool" over the last few weeks in regards to rebooting concerts at the venue as regional music fans likewise have taken to venturing out in smaller than usual numbers.
Owner Shane Evans has carefully proceeded with cautions in place at the historic theater, following such COVID restrictions as limiting tickets to each show, spacing out seating options and requiring masks be worn by all concertgoers.
Having had success with the public's cooperation in abiding by safety measures, the venue is stepping things up a little bit with the 8 p.m. Friday performance by the Louisville, Kentucky-based national touring/recording group, Tantric (facebook.com/Tantric).
Other notable national rock acts coming to the Hobart Art Theatre stage in the weeks ahead, include The Nu-Metal Revival with Saliva, Powerman 5000, Adema and Flaw (1/28), alt-rockers Trapt (2/11), Southern hard rockers Jackyl (2/21) and rapper Twista (2/27).
Tantric's trademark sound is guitar-driven heavy rock, anchored by a powerful groove and made unique by the soulful raspy voice of vocalist and co-founder Hugo Ferreira. Opening the show for Tantric will be Northwest Indiana punk/metal quintet, Chasing Allura. Tickets: $17.50 and up. More: brickartlive.com.
Bonfire: Burning to rock again
Bonfire -- a powerhouse AC/DC tribute band with roots in Northwest Indiana -- just a year ago was thinking about calling it a day after a two decade run of success. They seem to have done some rethinking while in COVID shut down, because last week the band announced a return to Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tickets went on sale this week for a Feb. 20 all ages concert, a celebration of Bonfire's 21st anniversary as a band. Tickets: $12 advance/$15 at door. More: facebook.com/chicagobonfire.
NWI radio personality Mariah Land of WIMS-AM/FM's "Needle Drop" radio show will emcee the event. Beginning this weekend, Land will give away free tickets to the Bonfire concert every Sunday during the 6-9 p.m. "Needle Drop" program to the first person to call in with the designated "AC/DC Song of the Week" to play on air. More information on how to win at: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.
MUSIC NOTES
• Those who like their rock with a touch of smokey Southern-fried soul, may want to hit The Highway Band on Friday. The NWI-based sextet whose sound blends influences ranging from the Allman Brothers to the Stones to CSN&Y will perform an 8:30 p.m. show at American Legion Post #430 (7430 Broadway) in Merrillville -- 219-769-3071. More: facebook.com/thehighwayband or www.thehighwayband.com
• Local talents ranging from musicians, to comedians, to spoken word artists are welcome to stop by and "rock the mic" this evening from 8-11 p.m. at Flat Rock Tap (6732 Calumet Ave.) in Hammond for the weekly "Open Mic" hosted by Ian Gill of the Fresh Hops band. More: 219-852-5262.
• Singer/songwriter Jimmy White is on tap Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter with rockin' blues served up Saturday by Corey Dennison. Live music currently runs from 7-10 p.m. at this recently converted non-smoking venue. More: 219-926-6211 and leroyshotstuff.com.
• Soulfinger performs at The White Rhino Bar & Grill (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 8 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday More: 219-864-9200 or facebook.com/WhiteRhinoBarandGrill.
• Blues rocker Jack Whittle is back in action starting this week as the host of the Thursday Open Mic Night at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Then on Friday, dancing shoes may in order for those who come out for The Mytyme Jazzy Zsoul Band, followed on Saturday with full on electric blues courtesy of the Marty "Big Dog" Mercer Band. Music runs 7-10 p.m. each night. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Taking its name from the lyrics of an old Frank Zappa tune gets The Muddsharks some bonus points from this columnist, but then when you add the group's expansive song list and factor in how well they perform and entertain, one may want to catch this veteran Region combo on Friday at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. More: 219-462-1057.
• Word came on Tuesday that per doctor’s orders, blues guitar great Jonny Lang will be canceling all appearances as medical challenges with his voice have not improved. The message from Lang’s camp stated there is hope for a natural recovery at some point in the future but until progress is witnessed, no future plans will be initiated. Jonny is thankful for the support of his fans and hopes to be in the position to return to the stage should he retain the ability to perform at a level his global audience has enjoyed over the past two plus decades. More: jonnylang.com.
• Chicago guitar virtuoso Kevin M. Buck -- whose 6-string skills run the gamut from classic and heavy metal -- has announced a new album coming out in early February, as well as a new companion guitar book, "Classical Music for the Electric Guitar." Buck is a seasoned instructor. He's also the lead guitarist for the regional bands Blizzard of Ozz, Dyers Eve and The Kevin M. Buck Band. More: kevinmbuck.com.
• Veteran Chicago musicmaker, author and actor Pete Berwick, who spearheaded the “Cow-Punk” movement in the Midwest, has finally released a comprehensive collection of his original music. “Too Cow to Punk: Anthology 1976-2019” -- now available for download on multiple digital platforms – is a 37-song set that includes fan favorites, and songs featured over the years in various films and television programs. Berwick turned his focus from his music last year to his acting career and recently landed three roles in upcoming films. Keep up with this omni-talented and unique Chicagoland talent at peteberwick.net.
