Live streams continue and new albums drop

It will be several weeks before local music makers will be venturing back out into the local clubs, bars and music haunts to ply their trade, providing everything stays on track with Governor Pritzker and Governor Holcomb's respective "reopening" plans. However, there are still lots of live performances at the ready for one's enjoyment.

Social media pages throughout the Internet are alive with the sound of music, including a plethora of streaming options and platforms by regional music-makers like Eric Lambert, Mark Rongers, Chad Clifford, Angelo Cicco, Nicolas Kazonis, Jeremy Smolen, Michael McDermott and so many others. Kudos to all of them for continuing to share their songs and musical talents with those who remain home bound and starving for fresh sounds.

Of special note, I must give finger snaps and kudos to NW Indiana songwriter/performer Greg Ashby, who has been performing an original tune each and every afternoon since sheltering at home. Today marks Day 51/Song 51 from Ashby, an incredible songcrafter who pre-COVID was the host of mid-week gigs at Finnegans Irish Pub in Dyer. Find his daily performances archived at facebook.com/J.Greg.Ashby.

Now onto other regional streamers and musical newsmakers of special note... Here's an update on what's new and what's happening this weekend!