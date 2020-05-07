Live streams continue and new albums drop

It will be several weeks before local music makers will be venturing back out into the local clubs, bars and music haunts to ply their trade, providing everything stays on track with Governor Pritzker and Governor Holcomb's respective "reopening" plans. However, there are still lots of live performances at the ready for one's enjoyment.
Social media pages throughout the Internet are alive with the sound of music, including a plethora of streaming options and platforms by regional music-makers like Eric Lambert, Mark Rongers, Chad Clifford, Angelo Cicco, Nicolas Kazonis, Jeremy Smolen, Michael McDermott and so many others. Kudos to all of them for continuing to share their songs and musical talents with those who remain home bound and starving for fresh sounds.
Of special note, I must give finger snaps and kudos to NW Indiana songwriter/performer Greg Ashby, who has been performing an original tune each and every afternoon since sheltering at home. Today marks Day 51/Song 51 from Ashby, an incredible songcrafter who pre-COVID was the host of mid-week gigs at Finnegans Irish Pub in Dyer. Find his daily performances archived at facebook.com/J.Greg.Ashby.
Now onto other regional streamers and musical newsmakers of special note... Here's an update on what's new and what's happening this weekend!
• Todd Sucherman, the longtime drummer of Chicago rock perennials Styx, has finally released his long-anticipated debut solo album, "Last Flight Home." Recording sessions for the 10-song collection was co-produced by Sucherman and J.K. Harrison between July 2019 and January 2020 at various locales. Sucherman co-wrote all but one tune here and does all the lead vocals, showing skills well beyond those behind the drum kit. More on the artist at toddsucherman.com . A video for the album's title track is uploaded at youtube.com/watch?v=bzKlnKKgFFA
• In other Styx-related news... The group's co-founder and former front man, Dennis DeYoung, is getting ready to release his sixth original solo studio album on May 22. The album, "26 East: Volume 1,” takes its name from the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland on the far south side of Chicago and where Styx came together in its basement back in 1962. The 10-song album was prompted by some recent studio collaborations DeYoung did with his down the street neighbor, songwriter Jim Peterik from The Ides of March. Along with musical contributions from Peterik, other guests on this album include Julian Lennon (son of former Beatle John Lennon), Dennis's own son Matthew DeYoung, Kevin Chalfant (ex-vocalist of The Storm) and The Chicago Children's Choir.
• The Steepwater Band's new album, "Turn of the Wheel," is now officially out and ready to enjoy on in all popular formats -- vinyl, CD and digital -- via the group's website (steepwater.com) and all popular online music retail sites.
• The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan is continuing its weekly "Thursday Night Acorn Presents..." streaming concert series with a live performance this evening by the multi-instrumentalist folk artist Rachael Davis. The Michigan-born, Nashville-residing performer will draw material from the various solo albums she has released over her decade long career. Valparaiso's Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies will be featured on May 14, followed by Chesterton's jazz guitar great, Bryan Lubeck on May 21. View at facebook.com/AcornTheater, where each week's live stream is then archived for later viewing. All performances stream at 7 p.m.
• Blues woman Val Starr has been mentioned in this column a lot lately and for good reason, she is constantly performing songs from her latest album, "Lighter Side of the Blues," via collaborative streaming events. Tonight the West Coast blues singer/songwriter and her band, Blues Rocket, are the featured artist on tonight's edition of "Can't Stop The Blues" viewed at 8 p.m. via facebook.com/CantStopTheBlues. Friday's featured artist is Chicago's Joanna Connor Band, on Saturday it's John Primer, and on Sunday the blues-rock sounds of NWI's Head Honchos will guest. All weekend streams are at 9 p.m. Looking ahead a week, blues fans should mark calendars to catch "Can't Stop The Blues" next Friday (5/15) for the spotlight performance by Gary, Indiana's Kinsey Report to celebrate the birthday of eldest brother Donald Kinsey (also a member of The Wailers).
• Funky bass man and the youngest of the famous Kinsey brothers, Kenny Kinsey has been hosting his own ongoing performance series, "Blue Room Sessions," in recent weeks via his Facebook page, facebook.com/kenkinsey21. This Friday's 8 p.m. featured artist is NWI blues guitarist Corey Dennison & Friends.
• If the music of Pink Floyd sounds like a great soundtrack for a night at home, Northwest Indiana's famous PF tribute act, Echoes of Pompeii, will be streaming a live performance via their Facebook page -- facebook.com/echoesofpompeii -- this Saturday at 8 p.m.
• The Spot Recording Studio of Schneider, Indiana continues its weekly streaming concert series "Live From Studio B" this Saturday with musical performances by Robbie Stains and Jake Claybough. The Spot's owner John Huber produces the series with assistance from live sound engineer Jerry Stickle of Lowell. View at facebook.com/thespotstudio.
• Ides of March bandleader Jim Peterik is the guest on this Friday's 7 p.m. broadcast of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Peterik will talk about his band's new lyrical music video for his song, "Spirit of Chicago," which salutes medical workers and other first esponders who have emerged as the true heroes of the COVID-19 crisis. The Times' own staff writer turned book author, Joseph Pete, then guests on Tuesday (5/12) at 7 p.m. to discuss his new book, "Lost Hammond, Indiana" (The History Press). Stream the program live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
