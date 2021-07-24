Lively Lollapalooza to descend on Grant Park

As music festivals go, Lollapalooza reigns as one of the most unique and renowned events in the world.

Like everything else, the large scale music festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But it's back and will beckon music fans to Grant Park once again Thursday through Aug. 1.

Big name bands, new artists starting to gain attention and music newcomers will hit various stages with their shows throughout the four-day event.

Lollapalooza, the brainchild of Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, was established in 1991.

The annual fest stars popular music acts representing all genres of music in addition to food, vendor booths, crafts and more. A variety of culinary selections are available in the fest's Chow Town.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she announced in May that Lollapalooza was going to return.

Musical acts are varied at Lollapalooza and genres from Alternative and Hip-Hop to Rock, Pop, Metal and more are featured.