Lively Lollapalooza to descend on Grant Park

As music festivals go, Lollapalooza reigns as one of the most unique and renowned events in the world.
Like everything else, the large scale music festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But it's back and will beckon music fans to Grant Park once again Thursday through Aug. 1.
Big name bands, new artists starting to gain attention and music newcomers will hit various stages with their shows throughout the four-day event.
Lollapalooza, the brainchild of Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, was established in 1991.
The annual fest stars popular music acts representing all genres of music in addition to food, vendor booths, crafts and more. A variety of culinary selections are available in the fest's Chow Town.
“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as she announced in May that Lollapalooza was going to return.
Musical acts are varied at Lollapalooza and genres from Alternative and Hip-Hop to Rock, Pop, Metal and more are featured.
The first Lollapalooza festivals were focused more on alternative, heavy metal and industrial genres while through the years the line-up became more diverse and then even more mainstream at times. In 2015, Paul McCartney brought his show, filled with Beatles hits, to the Lollapalooza stage.
This year, pop arena rock favorite Journey will take the stage on Saturday.
On the concert roster at the fest, which features various stages placed around Grant Park where shows go on continuously throughout the day, there will be music catering to all tastes.
The Thursday schedule includes Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Saint JHN and more.
On Friday, festgoers can see Tyler, The Creator; Marshmellow; Roddy Ricch; Jack Harlow; Lauv; Omar Apollo; and others.
Among performers Saturday will be Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Gary native Freddie Gibbs and Angels and Airwaves.
Sunday's lineup includes Foo Fighters, Dababy, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard and Band of Horses.
At Chow Town, guests can purchase food from vendors such as Bar Cargo, Beat Kitchen, Billy Goat Tavern, B.J.'s Market & Bakery, Connie's Pizza, Joey G's Mac & Cheese, Lou Malnati's, MBurger, Smoke Daddy, Table to Stix Ramen, The Goddess and Grocer, The Original Rainbow Cone, and other eateries.
Health and safety protocols will be strictly in place during the festival. The following statement is found at the Lollapalloza website.
"In accordance with City of Chicago requirements, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of attending Lollapalooza."
For more information on Lollapalooza, ticket packages and other details, visit lollapalooza.com.