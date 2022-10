Lizzo 'turns up the music' and throws a party on stage in Chicago

It was a night to celebrate self-worth, respect for others and catchy dance tunes.

Lizzo was in the house and lighting up Chicago's United Center on Oct. 16 with messages of love, powerful vocals and music that easily kept audience members on their feet.

Lizzo brought her two hour show filled with the hits, tunes from her newest "Special" album, colorful costumes and positive messages to her legion of fans who packed the house for the sold out show.

The Grammy winning singer/rapper/flautist who grew up in Detroit, and is a cheerleader for big girls everywhere, proved she's the real deal when it comes to live entertainment excellence. In concert, Lizzo easily captures the audience's attention with her standout vocals, charismatic stage presence and a show that never lags in energy.

Lizzo told her fans early on that her concert was going to be filled with "songs about love," and added various messages about respecting and loving one's self as well as supporting one another.

"My name is Lizzo and welcome to the Special tour," she told the crowd.

Then she proceeded to tell fans she's been asking a certain question to audiences on this tour.

"When was the last time you said something nice about yourself?," she asked.

She later said "In case nobody told you today, you're special...I want to uplift you just to remind you how special you are."

Among highlighted tunes on Lizzo's playlist were "Break Up Twice;" "Naked;" "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready);" Doo Wop (That Thing);" which was a Lauryn Hill cover; a segment of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" and the current mega hit "About Damn Time."

Lizzo interacted often with her fans as she frequently read signs people were displaying; commented on their clothing; and even took selfies with some fans who were positioned at the edge of the stage. She's definitely a woman who appreciates her fans and makes a point to pay attention to them.

"Thank you for supporting me but not just that, for protecting me," she told her admirers near the end of the show. "I'm a fat, black woman Ok. Where I come from and what I've been through, I wasn't supposed to make it this far."

Lizzo stressed she hoped audience members realize that they can do anything. "Anything is possible. You have so much more to give. Your life is not over yet. You have so much more love in life inside of you. Please remember that."

Lizzo's Special tour continues through November. Among upcoming shows are Oct. 22, Atlanta; Oct. 23, Nashville; Oct. 28, Dallas; Nov. 2, Salt Lake City and Nov. 18, Los Angeles.

Opening for Lizzo was rapper Latto, who performed a nearly 60 minute segment.

For more info on Lizzo and her concerts, visit lizzomusic.com and livenation.com.