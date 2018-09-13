Former actress, model and Miss Indiana Charlie Smith guests in-studio from noon to 2 p.m. Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program to discuss the NWI-based second annual Native American Coat Drive. The recipient of this year's drive is the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Reservation in Rosebud, South Dakota. Stream the broadcast live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Like last year's drive, Smith is again partnering up with Kathy Baudendistel of Wolf Creek Habitat in Brookville, Indiana. "This all began after I visited Wolf Creek Habitat and met Kathy," said Smith, a former Miss Indiana who later went off to Hollywood to become a successful model and an actress, before marrying the love of her life, the late Mike Smith of The Dave Clark Five fame.
"Kathy and I are both very into Native American culture and after discussing how tremendously difficult life is for people living on the reservations and how so many of them go without things most of us take for granted, like coats, jackets, gloves, and hats, we decided to try and help," said Smith, who found a strong ally in Paul LaRouche of the world famous Native American musical group Brulé.
The 2017 campaign by Baudendistel and Smith netted over 5,000 items that they personally delivered to the Lower Brulé Reservation in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "This year, we are getting the drive started a little earlier and we are also collecting clothing for kids, from infants to teens," said Smith.
The coat drive runs through Oct. 26 with many Northwest Indiana drop off locations listed online at facebook.com/events/574687649613115. Among them are three area schools, whose students volunteered to help -- Lowell High School (2051 E. Commercial Ave.) in Lowell, Hobart Middle School (6 East 8th St.) in Hobart, and Morgan Township High School (209 State Rd. 49) in Valparaiso.
"My friend Kay Lipps is also allowing Elvis fans to donate during the annual Elvis Fantasy Fest she produces at Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage on Oct. 6 and 7," added Smith.
Joining Smith on Friday's broadcast will be Community Service Director of the Rosebud Sioux tribe Cindy Dubray, Paul LaRoche of Brulé, and local teen Anna Pressel of Morgan Township High school. LaRoche filmed a short documentary about last year's drive, found at brulerecords.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• Regrettably, the Erin's Farm concert fundraiser with the regional music groups Rocken Horse and Chick Norris planned for this Saturday at The Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso has been postponed due to some scheduling issues that have arisen. Keep up with Erin's Farm and the rescheduled date to be announced at erinsfarm.net.
• Singer-songwriter LeAnn Stutler performs tonight (6:30-8:30 p.m.) at Montego Bay Restaurant (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Tonight's performance is the first in a series of monthly acoustic solo artist dinner performances planned for the second Thursday of every month, co-presented by Montego Bay's neighboring business The Record Bin. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.
• Saturday's support for local law enforcement starts with a parade at Lake Central High School with first responder vehicles and motorcycles that depart at 6:15 p.m. and proceeds to Patrician Banquet Hall in Schererville. A short presentation will be made followed by live entertainment from the Nicole Jamrose Band and Nate Venturelli. Free Admission, all ages, with food and beverages available for purchase. More: facebook.com/events/282122385948117.
• The weekly Fall season Barnyard Jams continue at County Line Orchard in Hobart this weekend. On Saturday catch acoustic duo Chris & Lou (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and instrumental guitarist Marco Villarreal (2 to 5 p.m.) on the inside stage, while the blues group Head Honchos are featured on the outdoor stage throughout the day (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). On Sunday, the inside stage has singer-songwriter Robert Rolfe Feddersen (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and contemporary country/pop group Maggie Massari & Drop Top (2 to 5 p.m.), as rockers The Dan Holmes Band perform outside (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). More: countylineorchard.com.
• Foundry Hall proudly presents the second annual South Haven Jazz Festival this weekend. The event -- two evenings of jazz in downtown South Haven takes place Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at Dyckman Park (536 Phoenix Street) in front of the Huron Street Pavilion. More: info@foundryhall.org or 269-220-0444.
• Portage Township Live Entertainment Association (PTLEA), a non-profit organization, will host its Fundraiser Event featuring the Beatles Tribute act American English on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Portage High School East Auditorium (6450 U.S. 6) in Portage. Limited VIP tickets: $25. All other tickets are $15. More: portagemusic.com or 773-814-5917.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the bluesy rock of Upside Down & Backwards on Friday at 8 p.m. and then on Saturday the 444 Band starts at 9 p.m. Blues fans will not want to miss a special concert on Sunday featuring Kalamazoo-based bluesman J.R. Clark and band. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has announced national touring blues artist Rockin' Johnny Burgin will hit its stage on Sept. 20 for his only Northwest Indiana appearance for the remainder of this year. No cover for the 7 to 10 p.m. show. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• The Room (8355 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland has the first date in its series of national bands coming in the fall as Orgy with Motogrator are scheduled to perform at 8 pm. tonight. More: theroomvenue.com.
• Perennial region rockers M&R Rush headline Saturday's Lenconi Fest 4 at the popular eatery/banquet hall (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lynwood. The 7 p.m. free performance will include classic rock covers mixed with original songs from the group's six album catalog, including their brand new release, "Between The Lines." More at mandrrush.com.