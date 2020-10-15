Local musicians 'Stand United' against Covid-19

For the last several months, musicians all around the world have been posting virtual performances online. The posts have included virtual tip jars linked in the hopes of maintaining a source of revenue as Covid-19 prompted all live public performances and concerts to be canceled.
John Huber and his wife/business partner Julie Peterson were quick to step up and offer their state-of-the-art recording and video studio, The Spot, to regional musicians free of charge to create those kinds of virtual concert events. Those quality audio/visual live feeds were also archived online and for on demand viewing at thespotstudio.com. The couple also started an online fund to help struggling local musicians suffering due to loss of gig opportunities and the shelter in place restrictions, putting in $1,000 of seed money. That fund grew as the public supported the Spot's effort to help through a series of grants given to many local players who could prove their respective hardship.
All that said, it should come as no surprise that Huber is the guy who spent countless hours in the studio working on a project brought to him by internationally known guitarist and Gary native Donald Kinsey, co-founder of the national blues band, The Kinsey Report, and longtime member of the internationally famous reggae band, The Wailers.
"I was working with Emilio Estefan (husband of Latin pop sensation Gloria Estefan) in Miami right before COVID hit," said Kinsey. Emilio was producing the latest Wailers album, 'One World' and I was there doing my guitar parts." After the pandemic struck, Estefan reached out to Kinsey and asked if he would be part of a virtual all-star performance video to help the front line workers and first responders of Miami. Kinsey cut his video segments locally at The Spot Studio with Huber engineering and the Miami project was a huge success.
"I was very happy to help Emilio on that project and very proud to have been asked to be part of it. After it came out, I started thinking that I'd like to do a similar virtual video project for my home town area," explained Kinsey. Connecting again with Huber and working virtually with a regional collective of musicians, the two created a video for an original song Donald wrote with his brothers Ralph and Kenny, the two other members of The Kinsey Report. That song, "United We Stand," and the accompanying video for it was released Wednesday and Huber has requested that people view and share it with everyone they know on all social media formats.
"This is not a fundraising project," noted Kinsey. "This is a music video meant to convey the simple but very important message that we can beat COVID and get through anything if we only stand united as one people."
The "United We Stand" video enhances the message of taking social responsibility by dropping in short but important messages over the musical refrain from three respected guests from three key areas involved in battling Covid-19 pandemic -- medical (Munster Pulmonologist, Dr. Asaad Jandali, MD), political (Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.) and spiritual (Rev. Clarence Harris of Love Feast Church of Christ in Gary).
Along with the three brothers from The Kinsey Report, the virtual video production features performances by Keith Jackson ( first cousin of The Jackson Five) and keyboardist TJ (both of Triple Dose Band), bassist Ed Brann, guitarist Nic Byrd and vocalists Lee Godlewski and Rebecca Anne.
View the video at: https://youtu.be/SkD98jkWd5c. Listen to the full interview with Donald Kinsey and John Huber at: www.lakeshorepublicradio.org/post/united-we-stand-message-hope-donald-kinsey-friends
MUSIC NOTES
• The Region's music community lost Marshall Barber, 56, of Hobart. The guitarist was a 1982 graduate of Hobart High School and a longtime member of the local music scene, performing in various area bands over the years, most recently as a member of The MOB (facebook.com/TheMobBand). My condolences to his family, friends and band mates. Donations may be made in Marshall's name to the Les Turner ALS Foundation at donations@alsa-national.org.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has blues guitarist/vocalist Jack Whittle on stage tonight hosting his weekly "Thursday Open Mic" with special guest co-host, Bob Lee. PT & The Cruisers perform on Friday and bluesman John Primer concludes the weekend at Elements with a Saturday performance. All live music events run 7-10 pm. More: 219- 309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter hosts karaoke tonight from 9 p.m. midnight, with live music featured on Friday by Ed Strudas & Friends and the rock band Bump Fuzzy on Saturday. Weekend entertainment runs 8 p.m.-midnight. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The family-friendly, free to all ages Barnyard Weekend Jams continue at County Line Orchard (200 S. County Line Road) in Hobart through Nov. 1 on the outside stage. The Joe Marcinek Band performs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. followed by the rock-blues of twin guitar band Head Honchos from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday. The Joe Marcinek Band returns for another 11 a.m.-2 p.m. performance on Sunday, followed by The Crawpuppies from 2-5 p.m. More: countylineorchard.com/barnyard-jams or 219-947-4477.
• "Still Standing" is a book of "never before told" show biz stories culled from Tom Dreesen's decades on the road playing small comedy clubs to huge international casinos. Dressen is a native of Harvey, Illinois who never forgot his South Side Chicago roots despite spending his adult life sharing stages with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including legendary crooner Frank Sinatra. Dreesen's inspired memoir has a foreward written by Indiana's own comedy icon, David Letterman. More: tomdreesen.com.
• This Friday afternoon finds a double header of iconic musical guests featured in interviews on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly 1-3 p.m. program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." From 1-2 p.m., British blues guitar great Kim Simmonds of the band Savoy Brown, will talk about his long career and selections from the veteran group's latest album ("Ain't Done Yet") will be featured. The second hour's live guest is Denise Kaufman, the bassist and co-founder of the pioneering all-female psychedelic San Francisco 1960s band, Ace of Cups. The group is back on the radar with the release of their new album featuring contributions from Jefferson Airplane's Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, bluesman Taj Mahal and others. Lakeshore programs stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org).
