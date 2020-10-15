Local musicians 'Stand United' against Covid-19

For the last several months, musicians all around the world have been posting virtual performances online. The posts have included virtual tip jars linked in the hopes of maintaining a source of revenue as Covid-19 prompted all live public performances and concerts to be canceled.

John Huber and his wife/business partner Julie Peterson were quick to step up and offer their state-of-the-art recording and video studio, The Spot, to regional musicians free of charge to create those kinds of virtual concert events. Those quality audio/visual live feeds were also archived online and for on demand viewing at thespotstudio.com. The couple also started an online fund to help struggling local musicians suffering due to loss of gig opportunities and the shelter in place restrictions, putting in $1,000 of seed money. That fund grew as the public supported the Spot's effort to help through a series of grants given to many local players who could prove their respective hardship.

All that said, it should come as no surprise that Huber is the guy who spent countless hours in the studio working on a project brought to him by internationally known guitarist and Gary native Donald Kinsey, co-founder of the national blues band, The Kinsey Report, and longtime member of the internationally famous reggae band, The Wailers.