For the second consecutive year, the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has plucked a handful of time-honored hit singles from the annals of "AM Radio" history and honored them with rock 'n' roll immortality.
Congratulations to Chicago's Shadows of Knight, whose cover version of Van Morrison's "Gloria," was among the few tunes selected for the Class of 2019 honor.
The "Singles Category" was created last year to shine a little light on key songs deemed to have helped shape rock and roll. Although it is not an actual "induction" into the hall, it is a respectful nod to a few select artists each year to acknowledge their contribution to the evolving history of rock music.
Nonetheless, it is still awesome that Shadows of Knight made the cut on only the second year in this new category. Not only does the group hail from Chicago, but a key member of the group -- guitarist Jerry McGeorge -- was a native of Northwest Indiana and graduated from Highland High School. The current incarnation of Shadows of Knight is still fronted by original vocalist and founder Jimy Sohns.
McGeorge is not the only Hoosier garage rocker in the news this week. Just as this column was getting ready to go to press, an advance copy of the newly released EP by Gary, Indiana's iconic fuzz-tone kings Oscar & The Majestics arrived on my desk.
After multiple press runs sold out of Oscar & The Majestics' "No Chance Baby," a tasty 14-song collection of mid-'60s singles reissued via Sundazed Records back in 2011, this long overdue follow-up release will be dropping worldwide on Record Store Day (April 13).
This new collection of songs unearthed by Sundazed -- "Oscar & The Majestics: Rare & Unissued Cuts ('64-'66)" -- pre-date the songs featured on the first album by a year or two and a track or two even feature a slightly different line up of members, with performances by original drummer John Toda and saxophonist Al Page. They left the group soon after to serve in the U.S. military. Other tracks feature drummer Vince Jachim stepping in for Toda and rhythm guitarist Bob Wheeler replacing Page's sax sounds with more six-string power.
Whereas "No Chance Baby" was a gathering of several mid-'60s singles originally put out via the Chicago-based USA Records, this new EP features 6 songs on a limited edition red vinyl pressing. Some were recorded at Universal Studio and others at Chess Records Studio. According to Hamod, these six tracks, or at least these versions of the six tracks, were never officially released.
MUSIC NOTES
• Here is another blast from the past... The nearly all-original line-up of Chicago's classic power-pop band, Off Broadway, USA is back together and doing a limited amount of shows, according to front man and vocalist Cliff Johnson. Catch the lads when they open for Fee Waybill & The Tubes tonight (April 4) at The Arcada Theatre (105 E. Main St.) in St. Charles, Illinois. More: 630-962-7000 or oshows.com.
• Sad to report longtime and much respected South Side bassist Mike Flaherty passed away last Sunday, just one day after a multi-band concert fundraiser was held in his honor to help his family with bills incurred while he battled Stage 3 lung cancer. Flaherty was perhaps best known for his time with the bands, Loudmouth and No One. Both groups were signed to major labels and had a fair share of national success.
• Jazz pianist Rob Clearfield -- who grew up in Oak Park and later spent 15 years as a member of the Chicago music community -- returns from his current home in Paris, France to hit the stage at a few hometown haunts this week. Tonight, the Rob Clearfield Quartet plays an 8:30 p.m. gig at The Constellation (3111 N. Western Ave.) in Chicago, and on Saturday catch him sitting in at The Whistler (2421 N. Milwaukee Ave.) for what is billed as a "jam session" with friends Matt Ulrey on bass and Quin Kirchner on drums. More: robclearfield.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes a night of laughs with two stand up comics on Friday at 8 p.m., before returning to live music on Saturday at 9 p.m. with a solid wall of sound provided by the 10-piece ensemble Heavy. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler will serve as the host artist for this Sunday's "Acoustic Open Mic" event being broadcast via the "Live From the Record Bin" internet radio broadcast on RegionRadio.Live. The free, all ages performance event happens 4-6 p.m. in the rear of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Free light refreshments provided. Walk-in acoustic players and singers are welcome to perform. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• Danny Lemmon's monthly "Acoustic Songwriters Open Mic" series happens tonight -- April 4 from 6-10 p.m. -- at The Grape & Grain (18031 Dixie Hwy.) in Homewood. Walk-in players are welcomed, but pre-scheduled musical guests will be featured. Artists can reach Lemmon at dannylemmonmusic.com.
• Reminder that the closing days of The 34th Annual Valparaiso University Jazz Festival take place tonight and tomorrow. This evening at 7:30, the VU Jazz Ensemble directed by Jeffrey C. Brown will perform with a trio of special celebrity brass artists. Sitting in will be trumpeter Pharez Witted, saxophonist Scott Burns, and trombonist Tom Garling. Tickets: $10. Then Friday, it's NW Indiana's own Marco Villarreal Quartet opening the fest's final night with a 7:30 p.m. performance, followed by globally-acclaimed vibraphonist Stefon Harris & Blackout. Tickets: $25. All performances are in the Harre Union Ballroom. More: valpo.edu/union or 219-464-5415.
• Fans of hard and heavy '90s-era rock may want to head over to Buddy & Pals (10685 Randolph St.) in Crown Point on Friday to catch the grungy-sounds of alt-rock quartet Dirt Born. More: facebook.com/Dirtborn1