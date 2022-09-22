Local Scene: A Blues angel to visit NWI

Los Angeles-based blues singer/songwriter and national radio host, Brigette Purdy, returns to the Chicagoland market for the second time in 2022 after three years away.

Purdy hosts a Los Angeles-based blues radio program -- "Ms. Purdy's Traveling Blues Show" -- from 1-3 p.m. Pacific on Sundays, heard on 101.5FM and via its web stream at kociradio.com. She also produces and hosts a cool blues artist interview podcast called "Purdy Amazing People."

As an artist, Purdy is well known for such original blues singles as "Blues Angel" and "Lucille Don't Cry," two songs sure to be heard in a trio of Chicagoland shows beginning one week from today -- a solo performance Sept. 28 at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart, and full band concerts at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20 in Porter on Sept. 29, and at The Epiphany Center for the Arts (201 S. Ashland Ave) in Chicago on Sept. 30. More: (brigittepurdy.net)

Gedda drops new album

NWI songwriter James Gedda is putting out a new original single at the end of this month. Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee by Blake Mohler of Midamerican Records, "Nowhere on a Somewhere Road," draws from the late-'80s alt-country sound of Steve Earle and the like, with a driving rhythm interlaced with baritone guitar and harmonica.

"I can't quite believe it's been two years since my last public release," said Gedda. "On the surface, it's a song about the Region, because every songwriter ought to have a song about where they're from, but more about the general feeling of finding yourself not quite a kid but not quite a functioning adult in suburban Midwestern America today." The single releases on all music platforms Sept. 30.

MUSIC NOTES

· Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents a "''90s Music Night" on Friday featuring tributes to a trio of top acts of the era -- Zero (Smashing Pumpkins), A Little Bitter (Alice In Chains) and Super Unknown (Soundgarden). Tickets: $12 advance/$15 at door.

It may be wise to wear tin foil on your head if in Hobart on Saturday, as Art Theater presents an 8 p.m. performance by Banachek -- the most awarded mentalist in history -- billed as "The World's Number One Mind Reader." Tickets range $20-$40 in advance/$5 more at door. More: brickartlive.com.

· Hobart's Marco Villarreal will be the guest host tonight as the weekly "Acoustic Music Night" at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart takes a different twist. Tonight is the venue's first ever "Acoustic Open Mic" and is open to all ages of acoustic musicians -- solos or duos -- wanting to showcase their talents and songs. If the response is strong enough, the venue is contemplating opening on a different night of the week for a designated "Acoustic Open Mic." Villarreal recommends coming early to schedule a slot for this evening's event, running 6-9:30 p.m. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

· Tonight is the night that Billy Gilman -- the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart -- kicks off the Fall 2022 -Spring 2023 live music concerts by PortageLIVE! An international sensation when his debut single "One Voice" hit the top of the country charts in 2000, the former teen music sensation performs a 7 p.m. concert this evening in the Portage High School East Auditorium (6450 U.S. 6) in Portage. More: portagelive.org.

· Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary's weekly "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at its Hard Rock Cafe Stage welcomes a 9 p.m. performance by Gainsville, Florida's Sister Hazel, who have had chart success with a variety of songs on various charts, successfully navigating such musical genres as Country, Indie-Pop, and Alternative. Among their best known songs: "All for You," "Change Your Mind," "Happy, " “Mandolin Moon,” “Champagne High” and "Roll On Bye." Cafe Stage will feature a completely different groove on Saturday as middle age ladies weaned on '90s Boy Bands will relive their youth while watching the 9 p.m. show by the tribute group, "N'SYNC: Boy Band Revue."

Blues this Friday at the Council Oak Stage at 8 p.m. is performed by Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse, a guitar-driven and hard-rockin' group mixing up Caruso's original songs with covers by the likes of Johnny Winter, Robin Trower and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

More on all of the above at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

· High Street Band strips down to play acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Classic pop/rock covers by The Crawpuppies are heard there on Friday night, and on Saturday one finds Jeremy Smolen and The Scamp Band performing . More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

· A triple bill of heavy metal is on the menu Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) with the bands Poisoned Breath, Hideous Pit and Observation performing back to back sets. Classic rock by The 444 Band is featured on Saturday, followed on Sunday with the weekly "Blues Open Stage Jam" from 7-11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

· Alligator Records artists Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Nick Moss Band, Carolyn Wonderland and Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way are among the 30 performers scheduled this weekend for the "2nd Annual Berwyn Blues Festival" at FitzGerald's (6615 Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn. The festival runs from Friday thru Sunday. Also on the bill are NWI blues artists Corey Dennison and Gerry Hundt. Full schedule and more: fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

· Blues woman Brigette Purdy returns as this Tuesday's musical guest on my weekly Lakeshore Public Radio celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT." Purdy will discuss her upcoming regional concerts on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1, as a few of her classic and newest songs are played. Tune in "Midwest BEAT" every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 89.1FM or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.