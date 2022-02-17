Local Scene: A Jacksons homecoming tops weekend events

Northwest Indiana's "First Family of Music" The Jacksons return home to Gary Friday for a special 7 p.m. concert at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.). The group's line-up these days includes brothers Jackie, Tito, and Marlon Jackson, all original members of The Jackson Five, backed on stage by their long time touring group.

"The hardest part of doing a show like this is deciding what songs to perform. It's a very energetic show and a lot of fun for everyone," said Marlon, who with the other Jackson siblings grew up locally in Gary, just a short distance from where they will perform. The brothers recorded the song "2300 Jackson Street," from an album of the same name, as an homage to the small framed house where their trek to international stardom began after Tito "borrowed" their father Joseph's guitar without permission.

That legendary story and the original guitar itself are the cornerstone of the Jacksons exhibit at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and can be found at the entrance of the Hard Rock Cafe, just down the hall from the Hard Rock Live concert hall.

"There are so many great songs and only so much time (on stage). We change songs out from time to time, but certain songs just have to be in the show," said Marlon. As for doing any of their respective solo hits? "No, we're just focusing on stuff from the Jackson Five and (The) Jacksons albums. We might also be doing one or two of Michael's songs, and we may do one of Tito's songs from his new album."

Tito Jackson's "Under Your Spell," released via Gulf Coast/Hillside Global Records in Fall 2021, is a powerful 11-song blues/R&B collection featuring several major musical guests, including brother Marlon, Stevie Wonder, Joe Bonamassa, Eddie Levert and others.

Reflecting back to the days at 2300 Jackson Street, Marlon said "We did the music because we enjoyed it. Believe it or not, we started out doing country and western music with my mom (Katherine Jackson), because she loves country and western. She told my father that we could harmonize a little and it took two weeks to convince him to listen to us. From that point forward, we started to rehearse almost every day." After that, Joseph started buying instruments for the boys and the rest is history.

"I was only about 8 years old and Michael was 6 or7 when we started going around (locally) doing area talent shows and being blessed to win them," recalled Marlon. "My father saw something in us and looked further down the road than we all did at that time. He rehearsed us relentlessly, but we very much enjoyed performing for people."

Landing a deal in 1967 with Gary-based Steeltown Records resulted in the song, "Big Boy," becoming a regional hit on NWI radio stations. The single generated enough of a buzz to get The Jackson Five signed to Motown, which Marlon described as "a tremendous learning opportunity" given the roster of great talents signed to the label at that time. The Jackson Five exploded and the family relocated to Los Angeles, but never forgot their Gary roots.

"The family still owns the Jackson Street house," noted Jackie Jackson. "We stop by there whenever any of us are in Gary. There are so many memories there." Recently, the house was given official state historical registry status.

That historical status of the house and the seemingly sudden celebration of The Jacksons legacy by their home city took so long and comes so late in their collective careers, does not seem to bother the brothers. "It's not when it happened, it's that it did happened. That's what is important," said Marlon. Jackie echoed the same sentiments. "We are just grateful to get the recognition. Gary is where it all started." More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

News Flash: Jason Bonham brings his Led Zeppelin Evening to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana on April 9. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Central and range from $47 to $84. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. Visit Ticketmaster at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005C49FC6C5C09.

For Those About To Rock: Bonfire

Forty-two years ago this weekend -- Feb. 19 -- news broke AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott was found dead of alcohol poisoning. Scott's death at age 33 devastated the hard rock community.

This Saturday, AC/DC tribute Bonfire, marks that anniversary as well as the 22nd anniversary of their own formation with what's become an annual tradition at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart.

"Bonfire did its first concert 20 years ago on Feb. 19, 2000," said founding member, vocalist and the "Bon" of the group, Jim Hillegonds. "We did the show to mark the (then) 20th anniversary of Bon's death. It was so well received that 22 years later, we're still doing it." Originally, the band did only Bon Scott-era AC/DC songs, but now slip in some Brian Johnson-era hits like "Back In Black," "Shook Me All Night Long," and "Thunderstruck," because of fan requests. "We're still mostly doing Bon-era though," added Hillegonds.

Bonfire does a smattering of performances throughout the year at festivals and theater-style venues, but their annual "Bon Scott Anniversary Tribute" is their biggest show. "We've added a lot of new things for Saturday's Art Theater concert that we've never done before," said Hillegonds.

Sorry, "no spoilers" here. One change is 17-year-old firebrand guitarist Peyton Walter making his official debut as Bonfire's official new "Angus" at this show.

The 7 p.m. performance begins with Hobart's The Geddy Trezek Band, anchored by 16-year-old guitarist/vocalist Trezek. Stage host is Rockin' Riley Mummey of the WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" radio program. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at door, with limited VIP packages available. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Jack Russell, vocalist front man of the hard rock MTV-era band Great White, performs that band's hits and more with guitarist Robby Lochner Feb. 18 at On The Roxx at Decibels (2522 Portage Mall) in Portage with their national touring show, "Jack Russell's Great White: Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes." Opening the 8 p.m. show is NWI acoustic duo, Chris & Lou. Tickets: $20. More: facebook.com/ontheroxxbar.

• It's an evening of Americana roots-music Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, as folk-rock duo Derado & McIntyre perform. Jam band Dead To Rights plays Grateful Dead tunes and more on Saturday. Sunday's weekly Blues Jam (7 to 11 p.m.) returns after a week off. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Part of the local music scene since the late 1970s, NWI's Pawnz still rocks hard with '70s, '80s and '90s covers. Catch them Friday 7-11 p.m. at American Legion Post #261 (13050 Washington St.) in Cedar Lake, and Saturday 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Buddy & Pals (1206 E. Summit St.) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/Pawnz and pawnzband.com.

• Josh Andrews performs acoustic 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.), followed with country picking by The Original Hazzard Country Band on Friday. The Underground Prophets rock Saturday with classic covers. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• A double bill of classic rock and alternative happens Saturday at Spirro's (4760 Calumet Ave.) in Hammond with Creatures of Habit and Misfit Toyz. More: 219-932-3255.

• Adam Gawlikowski & Friends will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Region Ale Tap House & Eatery, 1080 U.S. 41, Schererville. Performing along with Gawlikowski will be Renee Arnold, Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle, Jared Rusin, Mark Frederick and David Herr. Visit regionaletaphouse.com.

• For something different, one may want to wander over to Studio 659 (1413 119th St.) in downtown Whiting, where from 7-10 p.m. Friday they present "Tongue 'N' Groove Night." This all ages, open stage event welcoming poetry, comedy, spoken word and music, is hosted my Dave & Dave. More: 219- 659-8828

• Recording artist, songwriter and poet Nash Albert came to fame with the Moscow-based band Blast. He guests live 1-2 p.m. this Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," to spotlight his new solo album "Yet." Then from 2-3 p.m., California rock band Trapt will call in to discuss their upcoming Feb. 22 performance at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0