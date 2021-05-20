Local Scene: A little touch of Hollywood comes to Hobart

• Riot Fest 2021 is on at Douglass Park this fall. The 3-day event -- September 17-19 -- has confirmed a line-up including: Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, The Pixies, Faith No More, Devo, Mr. Bungle, Living Colour, Dinosaur Jr., GWAR, New Found Glory, and many others. Some artists (The Original Misfits, My Chemical Romance, and others) are already announced for Riot Fest 2022, with advance tickets for the 2022 event also now on sale. Tickets and info: riotfest.org/chicago.

• Another place to rev one's rock 'n' roll engine this summer will be Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 U.S.30), as the dealership has just announced the return of its "Cruise-In Fridays" series. Canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19, the annual outdoor series is back and runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day (weather permitting). The car and bike show starts at 5 p.m. with live bands from 6-9 p.m. The event is always free and always family friendly, with a beer garden provided by Leroy's Hot Stuff for those 21 and older. The bands that weekend are Nawty and Steel Country on Saturday; The Juniors and C-3 featuring Derek Caruso on Sunday (1:30-5 p.m.). The Memorial Day Weekend three-day kick-off event is also the official 25th Anniversary Party for the dealership. Congrats to owners Jef & Ginger and their staff. More on the series at facebook.com/hdvalpo.