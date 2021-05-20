Local Scene: A little touch of Hollywood comes to Hobart

A little touch of Hollywood comes to Northwest Indiana this weekend as The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart continues to lead the pack so far this year with its continuous series of top level shows for a mid-size venue.
Mad Hatter Shows of Indianapolis is producing a Midwest tour with actor/comedian Chris Kattan that stops tonight at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Kattan is perhaps best known for his work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and as the character "Bob" on the first four seasons of the hit television series "The Middle." Kattan has also been seen on the big screen in over 20 films, including: "A Night at the Roxbury," "House On Haunted Hill," "Hollywood & Wine," "Corky Romano" and "Monkeybone." Tickets range from $20-$55.
On Friday, The Art's doors open at 6p.m. for actor/musician/songwriter Drake Bell's performance, with special guests Justin Sumler and Ashton Wilson. Bell came to fame in the early 2000s as half of the "Drake & Josh" Nickelodeon television series and later starred in a variety of films, direct-to-videos and documentary projects, along with voice work in animation. Bell will focus on performing songs from his half dozen albums and several EPs. Tickets range from $25-$175. Tickets & Info: brickartlive.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Dead will rise on Saturday as The Art presents "The Big Dead Summit" featuring three Chicagoland Grateful Dead tribute groups: The Rusted Strings Band, Lazy Lightning Band and Dead To Rights. Tickets: $10. More: brickartlive.com.
• M&R Rush (mandrrush.com) teams up with The Dancing Noodles tonight for 21 and older double bill running from 7-11 p.m. at CD & Me (23320 S. LaGrange Road) in Frankfort, Illinois. Seating is limited. General admission tickets: $10. More: 815469-7315 or cdandme.com.
• The AcoustiSharks return to Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville this evening for another pop music and pasta night from 7-10 p.m. No cover. More: 219-322-6800 or facebook.com/themuddsharksband.
• The Lemmon Brothers Band performs a variety of original and cover songs from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at The Quarry (123 Williams St.) in Thornton, Illinois. Planned as an outdoor show, but will move indoors if inclement weather. More: 708-877-6441.
• The soulful sounds of Ms. Lauren Dukes follows up at Ciao Bella on Friday night for an unplugged set of jazz, pop and R&B with accompanist Steve Ball on guitar. Dukes' full band breaks out a mix of dance, rock and R&B tunes 8-11 p.m. Saturday at J.J. Kelley's in Lansing.
• Husband/wife musical duo -- Jeremy & Amy Smolen -- bring along musical friend Dan Gumienny to expand their sound to a trio format, for their 6-9 p.m. performance on Friday at Catch Table & Tap (500 E. 81st Ave.) in Merrillville. More: 219-525-4076.
• Classic rockers Flashpoint kicks out the jams Friday for the kick off "Bike Night" at Greg's Place (21 E. Joliet St.) in Schererville from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-322-4444.
• One may want to wrap up the work week at the office on Friday by stopping at The Office Sports Bar (4901 Cal Sag Road) in Crestwood. A 7-10 p.m. performance of pop, rock and country hits, spanning three decades will be performed there by Bobby Pena & The Who Dat Dere Band. More: 708-388-5520.
• Yaney Fest 2021 happens Saturday at the Shelby Lions Club (902 W. 325th Ave.) in Shelby with a five band line-up of Cletus (2-3 p.m.), Double Exposure (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Ancient Summer (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and The John Yaney Band (8:30-10 p.m.). General admission tickets: $20. More: facebook.com/john.yaney.7
• Nawty Lite delivers upbeat acoustic pop hits Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 U.S. 20) in Porter. Five Guys Named Moe follows up on Saturday to keep the dance floor groovin'. Leroy's features a Motorcycle Run on Saturday benefiting the animal rescue group, Guardians of the Green Mile Animal Rescue. On Sunday, Leroy's hosts a celebration of life for former NWI resident, Linda Vogedes (call for details). Music runs 7-11 p.m. nightly. More: 219-926-6211 and facebook.com/leroyshotstuff.
• Soulfinger brings the groove to Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer on Saturday with a 9 p.m. performance. More: 219-865-9896.
• It's another weekend of live blues at Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Catch Casey Lee Chicago & Nate Manos with the Blue Line Blues Band from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; followed on Saturday by the rockin' blues trio, Uncle Buck's Mojo Box. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Riot Fest 2021 is on at Douglass Park this fall. The 3-day event -- September 17-19 -- has confirmed a line-up including: Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Run The Jewels, The Pixies, Faith No More, Devo, Mr. Bungle, Living Colour, Dinosaur Jr., GWAR, New Found Glory, and many others. Some artists (The Original Misfits, My Chemical Romance, and others) are already announced for Riot Fest 2022, with advance tickets for the 2022 event also now on sale. Tickets and info: riotfest.org/chicago.
• Another place to rev one's rock 'n' roll engine this summer will be Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 U.S.30), as the dealership has just announced the return of its "Cruise-In Fridays" series. Canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19, the annual outdoor series is back and runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day (weather permitting). The car and bike show starts at 5 p.m. with live bands from 6-9 p.m. The event is always free and always family friendly, with a beer garden provided by Leroy's Hot Stuff for those 21 and older. The bands that weekend are Nawty and Steel Country on Saturday; The Juniors and C-3 featuring Derek Caruso on Sunday (1:30-5 p.m.). The Memorial Day Weekend three-day kick-off event is also the official 25th Anniversary Party for the dealership. Congrats to owners Jef & Ginger and their staff. More on the series at facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Chicago's Styx, has announced its new studio album, "Crash Of The Crown," will hit the market on June 18, via the band's own Alpha Dog label. The album's songs were written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. It will be available in a variety of formats -- clear vinyl LP, black vinyl LP, CD and on digital platforms. Additionally, for "Record Store Day" on June 12, Styx is also releasing "The Same Stardust" EP on blue 180-gram vinyl only. The EP features two brand-new songs -- "The Same Stardust" and "Age of Entropia" -- as well as five live performances previously heard by fans on the group's "STYX Fix" livestreams on their official YouTube page. More at Styxworld.com.
• Chicago-based former NWI rockers Steepwater Band, has been announced as one of the many stellar bands booked at the 2021 "Ride Fest" in Telluride, Colorado. The fest runs 10 days -- July 2-July 11 -- across seven different music clubs. More: ridefestival.com.
• Friday's edition of 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," welcomes acoustic music duo The Juniors in studio to perform and chat about their music and upcoming shows, including the "Humane Society Critter Ride After Party" on May 30 at Valparaiso Harley-Davidson. Stream live at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
• This Sunday's "Needle Drop" all vinyl radio show on WIMS-AM/FM features Region guitarist Chris Bolint as guest host who will perform a couple of songs live in studio while picking records to spin by artists who inspired his own love of music.
Local Scene is a weekly feature highlighting musical happenings in the Region.