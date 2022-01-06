Local Scene: Another year of Region music starts now

The new year begins at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with another round of tribute groups bringing the sounds of top artists to roost for a small cost compared to the real thing.

On Friday, it's Bon Jovi tribute act, Jovi, followed on Saturday by Tool tribute group Lateralus. Looking ahead to Jan. 14, the Art presents Simply Elton doing a tribute to the original "rocket man." Then offering a brief respite from the barrage of faux rock stars, comedian Pat Tomasulo, of WGN-TV fame, headlines a night of laughs on Jan. 15 with special guest, Adam Burke. More: brickartlive.com.

What follows are upcoming Region shows.

• After a long time away from local stages, party rock band Zodiac is ready to rock once again. Catch Jill Field and her rockin' band o' boys from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday at Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage Mall) in Portage. Zodiac has long been one of this columnist's favorite pop cover bands because of the high energy and the broad swath of material they can muster -- from '80s pop and rock and country to oldies. More: 219-763-7300 or facebook.com/zodiac69.