Local Scene: Another year of Region music starts now

The new year begins at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with another round of tribute groups bringing the sounds of top artists to roost for a small cost compared to the real thing.
On Friday, it's Bon Jovi tribute act, Jovi, followed on Saturday by Tool tribute group Lateralus. Looking ahead to Jan. 14, the Art presents Simply Elton doing a tribute to the original "rocket man." Then offering a brief respite from the barrage of faux rock stars, comedian Pat Tomasulo, of WGN-TV fame, headlines a night of laughs on Jan. 15 with special guest, Adam Burke. More: brickartlive.com.
What follows are upcoming Region shows.
• After a long time away from local stages, party rock band Zodiac is ready to rock once again. Catch Jill Field and her rockin' band o' boys from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday at Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage Mall) in Portage. Zodiac has long been one of this columnist's favorite pop cover bands because of the high energy and the broad swath of material they can muster -- from '80s pop and rock and country to oldies. More: 219-763-7300 or facebook.com/zodiac69.
• The weekly "Open Mic Monday" series at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City is on hiatus until further notice, but live "after hours" events will continue to be featured at the venue on a semi-regular basis. Upcoming events will be announced in this column and online at tomloungesrecordbin.com. More: 219-210-3813.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter is trying something different this Friday, swapping out its standard music fare for live comedy with a two comedian bill to be announced. The live music returns with a powerful double bill on Saturday of The Steepwater Band and The Nomad Planets on the Cantina stage. Performances at 8 p.m. both nights, followed on Sunday by the weekly "Blues Jam" from 7-11 p.m. hosted by Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Fans had the opportunity a few weeks ago to hear a live performance of the songs from Stop.Drop.Rewind's third album "Heavy Love" during a special "preview party" at Michigan City's Record Bin. This Friday, the quirky indie-prog rock trio is officially releasing the original collection with an all ages event at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso and will once again perform the album in its entirety. Opening the show is punk/alt-rock band Overcoast. Admission for the all ages show is $10 and facial masks are required. More: facebook.com/stopdroprewind.
• Then on Saturday, Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso welcomes back to the Region the incredible Special Consensus string band to perform its now traditional first month of the new year concert for all ages to enjoy. Tickets are $25 and reservations are advised given the intimate venue and the popularity of this most excellent group of stellar musicians. More: 219- 464-4700 or facebook.com/FrontPorchMusicValpo.
• Stolen Enterprise will provide live acoustic music on stage tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Indianapolis Blvd.) in St. John from 7-11 p.m. The sound shifts to country music on Friday by The Hoosier Ditty Band, then to pop-rock covers by Listen Betty on Saturday. Music starts 8 p.m. both nights. More: 219-351-5148.
• Scooter & The Cousins, anchored by Greg Ashby, rock the house from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Austin Community Tavern (81 E. 34th St.) in suburban Steger. More: 708-248-6791.
• Two of the Region's best -- guitarist Marco Villarreal and jazz/R&B vocalist Lauren Dukes -- pair up for a performance tonight at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St) in Griffith from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-513-8342.
• Classic rockers Any Given Weekend bust out a broad range of cover songs from 7-11 p.m. Saturday when they return for another show at The Izaak Walton League's Miller Chapter (1250 Crisman Road) in Portage. More: facebook.com/agwpartyband.
• A relatively new classic rock combo -- The Mystics -- will be found kicking out hits from the '70s through the '90s on Saturday at R-Bar (9521 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland from 8 p.m.- midnight. More: 219-922-8008 or facebook.com/mysticsmusic.
• Soundz of Santana teams up with The Misfit Toyz on Friday for a 7-11 p.m. double bill at Griffith's Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road). General Admission tickets: $7 advance/$10 at door. More: 219-306-6790.
• This Saturday at Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood is where fans of blues-rock will find one of the genre's best. The guitar-driven grooves of the Head Honchos is the featured fare there from 9 p.m. to midnight. More: 708- 239-1108 or facebook.com/HeadHonchosBand.
Hard Rock Casino opening guitar smash
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Hard Rock Casino opens
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@nwi.com.