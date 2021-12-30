Local Scene: Area options for NYE revelers

What follows are some of the options available to Northwest Indiana music fans looking for a place to revel while saying goodbye to the mostly awful year that was 2021, and hello to the hopefully much better 2022.
• One of the best things to happen to Region music in 2021, is the re-opening a couple of months ago of the old Northwoods in St. John, now newly christened as Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.). The once popular restaurant/night club where this columnist hosted many parties in the early 2000s, is back in full swing again and is offering up one of the best dinner/entertainment packages in the area for its first NYE celebration.
The venue has a wide array of dinner options, open bar featuring selected beverages and brands, and live entertainment by two excellent music groups. Starting off the music at 7 p.m. is The Rak Brothers, followed by party rock group NAWTY for the post-dinner dance party that rings in the new year. This event requires advance tickets (starting at $150 per person) and is 21 and over. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.
• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) rings in 2022 with Blue Island's '80s hit-makers and MTV-video faves, Enuff Z'Nuff. Then on New Year's Day, music fans will party to the sounds of the 1960s with Beatles tribute group, American English. More: brickartlive.com.
• The Crawpuppies are the stars of the first ever NYE's celebration of Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith, which opened its doors early in the year. This bash includes a full buffet dinner and cocktails, along with the music, for a ticket price of $75. Tickets limited. More: 219-808-4856.
• The jam rock sounds of Stealin' The Farm is the musical fare for rocking out 2021 at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. Highway 20) in Porter on Friday. Then on New Year's Day, John V & Friends are the first to play the cantina stage in 2022. Music both nights starts at 8 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 or leroyshotstuff.com.
• The Wheatfield American Legion Post #406 (17768 N. 80 W.) in Wheatfield will be where blues-rockers Head Honchos say good-bye to 2021. The dual guitar-driven band who will head to Memphis to represent the Region in a couple of weeks will be blending a mix of cover songs with some of their tasty original music that is getting them a lot of notice lately. More: 219-956-4773. Then catch the Honchos Saturday saying hello to 2022 at Bugaboos (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake from 8 p.m. to midnight on New Year's Day.
• The Misfit Toyz will ring in the new year with covers from the '80s and '90s as they rock through a set list they tout as "big hair and beyond," while performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Greg's Place (21 E. Joliet St.) in Schererville. More: 219- 322-4444.
• NWI classic rockers Little Giant will spend NYE playing vintage '60s and '70s songs at Lencioni's Banquet Hall (3325 Glenwood-Dyer Road) in Lynwood from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. where dinner, open bar and party favors are all part of the $60 per person package. More: 708-895-6844.
• Tuscan Gardens Banquets (601 Holbrook Road) in Glenwood is hosting a prime rib dinner package for $35, that includes a champagne toast at midnight, cash bar and live music provided by John Doe & The Unknowns. Entertainment runs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 708-506-3154.
• Classic rock and original music will be blended Friday when Gerhart plays the NYE event at The Clubhouse Bar & Grill (9163 Wicker Ave.) in St. John from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 219-365-5509.
• It has been a long time since the name of singer/songwriter Josh Holmes has been in this column, but the amazing NWI singer/songwriter/recording artist is the featured entertainment on Friday at Shipwreck Bar & Grill (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith, as guests dine on a variety of menu specials offered for NYE. Holmes performs from 8 p.m. to midnight. More: 219-513-8342.
• They say "laughter is the best medicine" and after the past year, many folks are likely needing a dose. Swap out the traditional NYE night of music for comedy at Bridges Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar (121 N. Griffith Blvd.) in Griffith on Friday as 2021 goes out with performances by comedians Jim McHugh and Nick Garza at 8 p.m. The event begins with a family style dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60. More: 219-924-2206.
• The variety music of Nick Danger Band is featured Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso where a $10 cover gets the music and a champagne toast at midnight. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The musical group, Father & Sons, will be providing the entertainment beginning at 9 p.m. while guests enjoy one of many specially-priced 4-course meal options, starting at $30, being offered at The Region Ale House (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. More: 219-322-2337.
Pre-NYE "MEGA"-Fun Happens Tonight
While planning for the NYE experience Friday, one might want to "warm up" their revelry skills by catching The MegaBeatles tonight as they rock the stage of the Laporte Civic Center tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. This 9-piece group does not do the whole dress-up aspect of other Beatle tributes, but instead focuses on recreating the precision sound of the Fabs as a band, along with some occasional selections from the solo catalogs of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
New Year Resolution Suggestion
In the year ahead, a good New Year's resolution would be to support the many gifted and talented regional entertainers and artists. There are amazing home-grown musicians performing in and around NWI every weekend and often during the week as well.
Turn off the TV for a night and venture out to a local venue where live music is presented and supported. Stop in a local record shop that offers its patrons locally released CDs and vinyl LPs for purchase. Tomorrow's future stars are here for the taking right now just around the corner and in our own backyards. Lend them an ear.
Gallery: A behind-the-scenes look at Hard Rock Live
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Tour of the Hard Rock Live performance venue
Gallery
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.