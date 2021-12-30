Local Scene: Area options for NYE revelers

• The Crawpuppies are the stars of the first ever NYE's celebration of Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith, which opened its doors early in the year. This bash includes a full buffet dinner and cocktails, along with the music, for a ticket price of $75. Tickets limited. More: 219-808-4856.

• The jam rock sounds of Stealin' The Farm is the musical fare for rocking out 2021 at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. Highway 20) in Porter on Friday. Then on New Year's Day, John V & Friends are the first to play the cantina stage in 2022. Music both nights starts at 8 p.m. More: 219-926-6211 or leroyshotstuff.com.

• The Wheatfield American Legion Post #406 (17768 N. 80 W.) in Wheatfield will be where blues-rockers Head Honchos say good-bye to 2021. The dual guitar-driven band who will head to Memphis to represent the Region in a couple of weeks will be blending a mix of cover songs with some of their tasty original music that is getting them a lot of notice lately. More: 219-956-4773. Then catch the Honchos Saturday saying hello to 2022 at Bugaboos (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake from 8 p.m. to midnight on New Year's Day.